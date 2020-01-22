'Hulk' star that his official biographer remembers

advertisement

When it comes to the late Bill Bixby, there remains an enormous fascination – despite the fact that he died of pancreatic cancer 25 years ago. However, the star of classic TV shows such as My Favorite Martian (currently broadcast on Cozi television), The Courtship of Eddies Father, The Magician and The Incredible Hulk continues to touch the hearts of those who grew up with him or discovered him in later years and to appreciate the quality of “everyone” that gave each of his performances such credibility. This last point has undoubtedly played a major role in journalism David Grove decide to tell the actor’s life story for the first time.

Bill Bixby: The volume’s tentative title, which David expects to be released next year, is credible. For this he interviewed a few hundred people who, as we have learned, enlighten Bill in a way he has never been before, while at the same time giving an insightful look at the many joyous heights and tragic depths that he has in his life has experienced.

Bill was born on January 22, 1934. During the Korean War, he served in the United States Marine Corps Reserve and made his 1961 debut in The Boy Friend’s Detroit Civic Center. In 1963, he was cast as Tim O’Hara in the sitcom My Favorite Martian, and he went to races, starred in television shows, television films, and some feature films, and gradually switched to episodic television directing.

His personal life was much more difficult than his professional one. He was a well known swinging bachelor in the 1960s and married an actress Brenda Benet In 1971 the two became parents of Christopher three years later. The marriage divorced in 1980 and the following year, Christopher, who was only 6 years old, died of a heart attack on a skiing holiday in Mammoth Lakes with his mother after doctors inserted a breathing tube when he suffered acute epiglottitis.

In 1982 Brenda committed suicide. Eight years ahead until 1990, Bill had fallen in love with Laura Michaels and married her, although they were divorced in 1991 after Bill’s diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer. The following year, he met the artist Judith Kliban, whom he married in late 1993 – just six weeks before he collapsed on the set of an episode of Blossom, which he directed. On November 21, 1993, he died of prostate cancer at the age of 59.

It’s all a pretty dry look at someone’s life, but there is obviously so much more to happen between the lines. This is where David Grove and Bill Bixby come in: credible.

To discover Bill Bixby’s many pages, please scroll down.

