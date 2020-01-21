Hugo Weaving will not return as Agent Smith in The Matrix 4

advertisement

A key actor from the original trilogy will not come back The matrix 4, Hugo Weaving has announced that he will not repeat his role as Agent Smith in the upcoming science fiction sequel. However, Weaving’s character was apparently in the script and he was trying to figure it out. Unfortunately, it was simply not on the cards.

The actor is currently promoting his new play The Visit, which can be seen this month at the National Theater in London and runs through May 13. For this reason, Hugo Weaving will not be able to reunite with Keanu Reeves another mess in the legendary franchise. That’s what weaving has to say about it.

“It is unfortunate, but actually I had this offer (for ‘The Visit’) and then the offer came from ‘The Matrix’, so I knew it was happening, but I had no appointments. I thought I could do both and It took me eight weeks to find out if the dates would work, and I held myself back to accept them (a role in ‘The Visit’ during that time) dates would not work, so we sorted the dates and she did it changed your mind. You get on without me. ‘”

Planning conflicts disrupted. It’s that simple, as sad as it may be. This opens up a larger conversation that raises some interesting questions. It seems Agent Smith was included in the script, considering that director Lana Wachowski tried to bypass his schedule to get him into the film. But what will happen to this role since Hugo Weaving cannot get it to work? Are you going to occupy a new Agent Smith? This may seem unthinkable to Matrix fans, but maybe that’s exactly where it goes.

At the moment this is all speculative as the details of the plot are kept secret. We know that Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will return as Neo and Trinity, respectively. The cast also features Jada Pinkett Smith reinterpreting her role as Niobe, and surprisingly, Lambert Wilson recently revealed that he may return as The Merovingian. Max Riemelt (Berlin syndrome), Jessica Henwick (Eiserne Faust), Jonathan Groff (Mindhunter), Neil Patrick Harris (How I met your mother), Toby Onwumere (Empire) and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman) have just joined the group.

Lana Wachowski heads the sequel solo. She directed all three previous posts with her sister Lily Wachowski, who is not involved this time for unclear reasons. Aleksandar Hemon (Sense8) and David Mitchell (Cloud Atlas) wrote the script together with Wachowski. Filming starts this year. The matrix 4 is expected to hit theaters on May 21, 2021. We will keep you posted as more details about the project are announced. This message comes to us via Time Out.

