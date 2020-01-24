advertisement

It always depends on money and how much or how little is spent, doesn’t it? On the one hand, actors like Hugo Weaving, who have been in the game for a long time, have to be paid, and like everyone who has been around for a while and is good at their work, the payment must be appropriate to their talent and ability. But it sounds like the money just wasn’t there when he wanted to return to the MCU as a notorious Red Skull, and he just had to part with the whole thing. It is true that actors have agents who deal with these things and they are informed about what offers they are getting and what this could mean for their careers, but in this case it does not sound like Marvel is willing To move as a slice of the cake that Hugo originally promised, he kept getting smaller until he got less than he got for his role in the first Captain America film. The fact that he would have had more cameo appearances in Infinity War and Endgame speaks for the idea of ​​being paid less, but he wasn’t willing to accept the loss, and many people don’t really blame him for it. Hugo pro Christian Bone from We Got This Covered had the following to say:

“Oh yes. I loved playing this character Red Skull – it was a lot of fun. We all had to sign up for three pictures: I thought [Red Skull] would probably not return to Captain America, but he could return as a villain in The Avengers. By then they had pushed back the contracts we had agreed on, so the money they offered me for The Avengers was much less than what I got for the very first one and this was for two films. And the promise when we signed the contracts was that the money would grow every time. They said, “It’s just a language job, it’s not a big deal.” I actually found it impossible to negotiate about my agent with them. And I didn’t really want to do it that often. But I would have done it. “

Hugo really enjoyed his time on the set because it was never about that. It is the fact that the Russo and his agent couldn’t make a compromise that would work for everyone involved, nullifying and then voiding their interest in what it sounds like. This is a kind of loss for the MCU, because the person who acted as a Red Skull did well and could be the contact person should the notorious villain appear in other cases. But Hugo Weaving is someone who is perfect for playing the bad guy or the really strict good guy because he has a look and an attitude that simply means that he is all right and not the happy-go-lucky character that some of them have others around him have starred in many films. Even in The Matrix, he was a perfect villain, as his dead time and later breakdown throughout the film proved that he had a long reach and was adept enough to become a soulless character that everyone who stood before him can easily wipe out if necessary. Agent Smith was one of his best roles ever, allowing him to get completely psychic without having to show so much emotional range for much of the film. As a Red Skull, he had to show a lot more emotions, but it was great anyway, as there aren’t many people who could get that part going. And considering Red Skull could meet Captain America, it was at least a bit like getting a Smith vs. Watch Neo for the MCU.

It doesn’t sound like Hugo will be returning to the MCU soon, and it even sounds as if he won’t be returning to Matrix 4, as Alex Heigl of the New York Post explained. That’s a question right now but it is easy to assume that he will be seen in something next year because he is too acting to just sit on his bum for a long time. It is a shame that we will probably no longer see him as a red skull since he did the part with little effort and had a perfect level of arrogance and malice for him when he took over the coat. But at least we have to see him in a movie and it will surely remain a good memory.

