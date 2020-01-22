Hugo Weaving reveals why he didn't repeat the role of the red skull in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame

advertisement

While Hugo Weaving perfectly portrayed the malicious red skull Captain America: The First Avenger, he did not repeat his role when the figure reappeared as a guide for the soul stone in … Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame,

In an interview with TimeOut, Weaving now explained why he was initially ready to return to the role of Red Skull, but ultimately decided against it due to contract negotiations with Marvel.

advertisement

“Oh yes. I loved playing this character Red Skull – it was a lot of fun. We were all obliged to sign up for three pictures: I thought (Red Skull) would probably not come back Captain America but he can come back in good as a bad guy The avengers, By then they had pushed back the contracts we had agreed on and the money they had offered me for The avengers was a lot less than I got for the very first one, and that was for two films. And the promise when we signed the contracts was that the money would grow every time. They said, “It’s just a language job, it’s not a big deal.” I actually found it impossible to negotiate about my agent with them. And I didn’t really want to do it that often. But I would have done it. “

SEE ALSO: Hugo Weaving Confirms Agent Smith’s Absence in The Matrix 4

After Weaving failed to reach an agreement, Marvel turned instead the Walking Dead Actor Ross Marquand as a replacement for weaving in Red Skull’s appearances as a stonekeeper.

Would you like to see Hugo Weaving resume his role as Red Skull in? Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame? Let us know in the comments below or tweet us @ flickeringmyth…

Avengers: Endgame Stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Josh Brolin (Thanos) and Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Paul Rudd (Scott Lang), Don Cheadle (war machine), Karen Gillan (fog), Chadwick Boseman (black panther), Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Sebastian Stan (winter soldier), Anthony Mackie (falcon ), Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Dave Bautista (Drax), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), Vin Diesel (Groot), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Gwyneth Paltrow (Pepper Pots), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Letitia Wright (Shuri) and Tessa Thompson ( Valkyrie).

advertisement