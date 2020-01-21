Hugo Weaving confirms Agent Smith's absence in The Matrix 4

advertisement

Hugo Weaving’s Agent Smith was as iconic as any “woah” or pill-based existential choice at the time The matrix When Lana Wachowski picked up the phone to reunite Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss for the upcoming fourth edition, it may surprise some to learn that the franchise announcement is difficult The villain will not return to trigger violent brawls, and he recently explained why in an interview with Time Out.

When asked if he would participate The matrix 4, Weaving simply said, “I’m not, no …” before going into more detail.

“The matrix is a completely different story. It’s unfortunate, but actually I had this offer (e.g. The visit) and then the offer came from The matrixSo I knew it was going to happen, but I had no appointments. I thought I could do both, and it took eight weeks to get the dates right – I held back to accept (a role in The visit During this time). I got in touch with (director) Lana Wachowski, but in the end she decided that the data would not work. So we sorted the data and she changed her mind. They are driving it on without me. “

While it’s a shame that Weaving couldn’t resolve planning conflicts with his theater commitments, it could at least mean that events are changing The matrix 4 is not too much based on the type of déjà vu, which can often outperform long-anticipated sequels.

The matrix 4 is expected to release on May 21, 2021, and the return of the franchise veterans Keanu Reeves (Neo), Carrie-Anne Moss (Trinity) and Jade Pinkett Smith (Niobe), as well as the new actors Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Guardian), Jessica Henwick (Ironfist), Neil Patrick Harris (A chain of unfortunate events), Jonathan Groff (Frozen II) and Sinn8 Alumni Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt and Erendira Ibarra.

