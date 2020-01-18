Huge Hamilton wall painting is progressing well

advertisement

An emergency to Auckland and decades of cleaning up for dirt are a few challenges for the man behind the painting of Hamilton’s iconic Te Koopuu Mania o Kirikiriroa wall.

The large gray concrete wall on Anglesea St is well on its way to getting a makeover that is expected to be ready by the end of the week.

Hamilton City Councilor Ryan Hamilton is the instigator of the project to add a touch of color to one of the city’s most popular traffic routes.

“A little stress last week, washing was more involved than I initially thought,” he said.

Feedback on the wall has been positive from pedestrians so far.

“I underestimated the degree of dirt on the wall, so there were effective layers – there was the first black that you can see, we removed that and then there was a layer of green underneath.”

A municipal policy was of the opinion that the drain could not go into the rainwater drains.

It has been a decade-long project for Hamilton and funded privately by public trust and local businesses.

“It’s currently on budget. However, I don’t take anything for granted, so I keep a close eye on everything.”

One of the biggest costs is traffic management which means that pedestrians do not have access to the footpath at both ends of the wall.

The mural on the large gray wall on Anglesea St is a 10-year project for Ryan Hamilton.

The early feedback he received was positive.

“It’s nice to be in the city and see how pedestrians and drivers can see it. Even if you’re pretty far away from Anglesea St, you can see the bright colors and it catches your eye early.”

The wall is a collaboration of three artists operating under the name Te Whētū Collective, Poihakena Ngāwati, Hana Maihi and Te Haunui Tuna to select the 248 meter long canvas.

Hamilton was their Johnny-on-the Spot when he drove to Auckland on Wednesday to collect spray paint because he didn’t want a problem with the courier.

The maintenance of the wall must be done under the confidence of Hamilton, but he assumes that if it is not destroyed, it will cost relatively little maintenance.

The 248 meter long wall was an empty canvas, but now through the collaboration of three artists operating under the name Te Whētū Collective, they bring the mural to life.

A blessing will probably be held once the wall is complete.

One of the artists, Hana Maihi, enjoys the new challenge and is happy with how things are going so far and is excited for people to see more details appear when they are almost finished.

“It was great to meet a lot of people who love to see the images develop and come to the wall. We had a kōrero with someone and they said there is a five-year-old child who comes every day to check the progress So such stories bring a smile to our face and remind me why we do what we do, “Maihi said.

Maihi admits that with every huge project there have been the expected curve balls.

“Many people can underestimate how long this gnarled wall can last. The wall has had its first wash and it is certainly also a thirsty wall – it likes a lot of paint. It is not your typical canvas that you would work with, but it is a great challenge to take on.

(L-R) Hana Maihi and Poihakena Ngāwati are convinced that they are on the right track to finish the wall at the end of January

The team has also had a number of long days, even a 2-hour pair starts.

But it’s all worth it for Maihi.

“It’s pretty cool to put our stamp on Hamilton.”

The forecast looks good with Metservice that predicts good weather for the entire week.

