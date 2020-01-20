Huge hail stones the size of a golf ball smash Canberra while dangerous storms skip NSW

advertisement

Enormous hailstones have brought Canberra in while dangerous storm cells are moving across southeastern Australia.

Windows were smashed, trees were knocked down and residents were forced to seek shelter when the storm crashed on the capital this afternoon.

SCREENSHOT / @ BIDGEEMAN1 / TWITTER

Huge hailstones have beaten Canberra.

The locals shared photos of the destruction through social media and revealed images of hailstones as large as golf balls.

A number of storm cells are currently moving over NSW, which is likely to produce harmful, locally destructive winds, large and possibly gigantic hailstones and heavy rainfall.

The Bureau of Meteorology said that heavy thunderstorms were likely north of Newcastle to the NSW-Victoria border on the coast.

A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for the southwestern slopes, as well as parts of the southern floodplain, central-west slopes and plains, Riverina, lower western and snowy mountains.

A total fire ban has also been announced for the Northwestern fire department in NSW.

The warnings come as damaging winds of thunderstorms over central NSW on Sunday sparked dust storms that changed day to night.

Videos posted on social media showed dust storms that descended on Dubbo and nearby cities that were so thick that they blocked the sun.

A gust of 94 km / h was recorded in Parkes at around 6:30 pm (local time), while a gust of wind and wind of 107 km / h was recorded in Dubbo at around 7:45 pm, the BOM said.

Agency meteorologist Rose Barr said that significant rain was concentrated yesterday in central and northern parts of NSW and east of the mountain ranges.

Many cities on the mid-north coast and in the northern river area received between 100 and 180 mm from 9 am to 10.30 pm on Sunday.

Downpours have brought relief for parts of the NSW affected by the drought and have helped firefighters slow down the spread of forest fires and build containment lines for the increased fire hazard mid-week.

“(On Monday) we have a very active thunderstorm day forecast, particularly in southeastern and central-eastern parts of the state, as well as parts of the southwestern slopes,” Barr said.

Winds will shift and more will come from the north and west in the middle of the week, creating drier and warmer air – and higher fire hazards – on Wednesday and Thursday.

But the rain returns on Friday and the weekend.

– Nine

