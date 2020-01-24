Huge explosion tears through Houston building - News

advertisement

Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the area around the explosion.



A huge explosion tore through a building in Houston, Texas early in Friday, shattering windows in the area and being heard by residents in a large area, police and media said.

Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the area around the explosion and emergency services came together in the area.

The explosion occurred on Gessner Road, in the northwest of the city, the Houston police said in a Twitter message. They advised the traffic to stay away, but said nothing about injuries.

ABC’s local branch KTRK said residents had reported broken windows and doors from the explosion and said at least one person had been seen with injuries.

It said the explosion seemed to have originated at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing, a machining and manufacturing company.

The company did not respond to a phone call.

The explosion occurred around 4:25 am (1025 GMT).

Mike Iscovitz, a meteorologist at the local Fox News channel, said the huge blast had appeared on the local weather radar and was felt more than 32 kilometers away.

“Radar clearly shows this short FLASH of reflectivity from NW Houston,” he tweeted.

