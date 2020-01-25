advertisement

In anticipation of the Republican public holidays at district level on Sunday in Kottayam, the district administration carried out a huge clean-up action on the main roads on Saturday.

The ride, coordinated by the District Suchitwa mission, was set up in collaboration with various departments and local authorities. Members of the Haritha Karma Sena, National Service Scheme and other volunteer organizations also participate.

The biodegradable waste collected during the ride was removed at selected locations, while the plastic waste would be transferred for recycling by the local authorities involved after separation.

The non-biodegradable waste that was collected from the municipality of Kottayam was moved to the plastic shredder unit in Kodimatha. In the meantime, the collector has instructed local authorities to take strict action against the dumping of waste on the road and in bodies of water.

