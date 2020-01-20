Huge asteroid rushing to earth expected in 1 hour - News

advertisement

The asteroid shoots past the planet as a ‘close approach’ trajectory.



NASA is closely following an asteroid with an approximate diameter of approximately 755 feet – larger than the Golden Gate Bridge tower or more than twice the height of London’s Big Ben – currently on its way to Earth and expected to travel past the planet will shave on Monday.

advertisement

Flying to the planet at a speed of more than 61,500 miles per hour, the Near-Earth Object (NEO) is large enough to destroy an entire city if it collides with the Earth.

The approaching asteroid has been identified as “2020 AQ1”.

According to Express.co.uk, the asteroid on January 20 around 2.54 a.m. EST (11.54 a.m. UAE time, 13.24 a.m. Indian time) will approach the nearest earth on January 20.

The European Space Agency (ESA) has identified 21,655 NEO asteroids and 109 NEO comets.

The asteroid shoots along the planet at what astronomers have described as a “close approach” trajectory.

NASA’s trackers estimate rock sizes somewhere in the range of 100 meters – 754 meters wide – more than twice the height of Big Ben in London.

A few asteroids flew past Earth last September.

“These asteroids are well observed and their orbits are very well known,” said Lindley Johnson, NASA’s Planetary Defense Officer.

“Both asteroids pass about 14 lunar distances from the Earth, or about 3.5 million miles away, but small asteroids pass the Earth so close all the time,” he added.

advertisement