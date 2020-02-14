To date, the death toll in China is 1,367, an increase of 254 as the number of cases rises to 59,804.



The epicenter of the outbreak, Hubei Province, China, is now changing the way coronaviruses are counted, causing the total number of cases to increase by nearly 15,000 on Thursday, February 13.

To date, the death toll in China is 1,367, an increase of 254 as the number of cases rises to 59,804. In Hubei, infections increased by 14,840 since the death toll was 242. Wuhan, the worst hit city, is the capital of Hubei Province.

On Thursday morning, Hubei Province officials said they could count cases diagnosed with clinical symptoms such as cough and a breast scan that shows signs of pneumonia. With the new criteria, cases can be added without a positive diagnostic test.

China said there were 8,030 serious cases while 5,911 had recovered or were fired. The Hubei administration has given instructions that companies should not resume their work before February 20.

The outbreak and its treatment have now led to a purge at the top, with Jiang Chaoliang removed from his post as secretary of the Communist Party for Hubei. He was replaced by Ying Yong, the mayor of the Shanghai Financial Center. At the same time, Ma Guoqiang was dismissed as party secretary from Wuhan, the city in Hubei where the outbreak occurred.

The reshuffle follows a call to send top officials to the most affected Hubei province, given concerns over early efforts to suppress information about the severity of the health crisis. Ma, the senior member of the Communist Party in Wuhan, said he was feeling guilty and regretted he hadn’t acted faster.

The number of officially diagnosed coronavirus cases in Hubei rose by 45 percent to almost 50,000. The sudden surge reversed the declining growth trend of the past few days.

The Hubei National Health Commission has announced that it will now include cases confirmed by the “clinical diagnosis” related to the use of CT imaging scans to diagnose patients. So far, many patients with pneumonia-like symptoms that were found via CT scans could not be diagnosed as positive without an additional nucleic acid test.