A man was hit and killed by an 18-wheeler on the East Freeway on Thursday evening after reportedly escaping the Houston police force who responded to an improper exposure call to a Whataburger on the Wayside.

HPD: 18-wheeler man killed when police respond to Whataburger exposure complaints

Houston police officers responded to a complaint about improper exposure to a Whataburger on Thursday evening, only to see the man who was the subject of the complaint running and being killed on the East Freeway.

Department of Vehicle Crime of the Houston Police Department Cmdr. Kevin Deese told OnScene.tv that the man ran away as soon as the police made eye contact with him when he arrived at the Wayside and East Freeway restaurant at around 10.15 p.m.

Officers drove to the other side of the highway to look for the man, but when he reached the eastbound lanes, he was hit by an 18-wheeler and then another vehicle. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

None of the drivers showed signs of poisoning, Deese said. The case is still under investigation.