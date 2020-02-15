If you’ve never seen Little Monsters before, it may be time to look it up on Netflix. It was shown there recently and gives it a chance. The story is fairly simple and a bit cheesy even for a children’s film, but at the same time it’s great because Howie Mandel and Fred Savage form a dynamic duo that only works for some reason. Just in case there are people who haven’t seen it or don’t remember the movie so much, the whole idea is that the monsters under the bed are real and come from a dimension of their own in which they can be as disgusting and unruly as possible, which is the basic purpose of their existence, it seems. Brian, a new kid in the city, is already having trouble adapting, and it gets even harder when he wakes up one morning and realizes that he’s blamed for some oddities that he didn’t cause, such as quartering Ice cream the closet and left his bike in the driveway. Brian blames his brother Eric and then comes into conflict with a bully who continues to upset him at school and makes a visit to the headmaster’s office that only makes life worse.

As events continue, he hears his brother claim that he saw a monster appearing under his bed one night. On a bet, Brian decides to spend the night in his brother’s room to catch the “monster”, but is only successful on the second night when the monster is finally caught. When Brian finds out that the blue-skinned creature, whose name is Maurice, just wants to have fun and is very friendly, he lets himself be led into the monster world, where he realizes that he can do pretty much anything he wants. The only downside is that his repeated trips to the monster world change him in a subtle way that he only really notices until later in the film. However, the monster universe has a certain secret, and when Brian finds out, he realizes that the more he visits Maurice ‘s world, the more he changes until he realizes that he is becoming a monster, and the monsters, he saw are all former children. When he finds this out, however, he stops returning to the monster world, which in turn means trouble for Maurice, who was hired to turn him as soon as it was found that he and Brian had formed some kind of relationship.

Like I said, it was a cheesy movie, but it was still a kind of a movie that was a lot of fun as a kid because it painted monsters in a completely different light, no matter the idea that those like Maurice were pretty innocent , jokes that were fun to be kept. However, those who were far more evil, like Boy, the ruler of the monster universe and his thug Snik, were the types that children should be afraid of when they are young. On the whole, this hierarchy, from harmless to harmful, was perfect for this film, as it created every child’s imagination to find a place where the rules don’t exist and you can have fun for as long as you like, albeit with Consequences later. While some might watch this film and take a tough pass, it’s easy to notice that Howie Mandel, who could laugh good-naturedly if someone mentioned this role to him, really took on the role of Maurice since there wasn’t one The moment he seemed to break the character, not even in the heartfelt moments that would have violated the nature of Maurice’s fun-loving and mischievous ways. It would be easy to criticize the child actors in this film, but they did a pretty good job in every way, too, since Little Monsters, although a bit awkward in some cases, was still a film that showed the struggle between the good guys and what was inherently evil, and as such, it was the kind of film that even a child can enjoy, since many of us can still admit that a certain charge went through us when we saw the good guys finally Defeated evil.

If you haven’t seen it yet, it’s a definite recommendation, because even though it’s gruesome in some places and downright ridiculous in others, it’s still a relapse to the 80s that can remind us that there was a time , in which some of the cheesiest films in the history of cinema were made, were our favorites, if only for a short time.