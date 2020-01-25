However, the beautiful process that your body goes through is in the postpartum period

advertisement

In the months prior to the birth of your child, all thoughts are for the little miracle that grows in you. Most of your actions are done with the baby in mind – the food you eat, the activities you perform, and the preparations you make. After the baby is born, it is natural to transfer this care and love to the baby, who now exists separately from you. This beautiful process took place in your body and now that it is over, you may feel pretty empty.

But contrary to how you may feel, another complex process is just beginning and it can only begin after the baby has left your body. Jump-start due to childbirth: your body is now working hard to heal itself and restore the functions that have been altered by pregnancy. Click on the slideshow to see how great the postpartum process is!

