How your smile can be a secret weapon

Have you ever woken up and wondered what face you presented to the world? Will it be a smiling face of someone happy to see others, or a frowning face that makes people wonder if you have problems? Some enviable beings among us smile spontaneously, while for others it is a constant struggle. In any case, smiling is a powerful statement – it is the first thing we say to the people around us.

A smile, an invitation to an exchange

An open smiling face is like a sun-drenched landscape. A smile is a balm for a troubled soul. Nowadays, spotting a smiling face is like a gift from heaven. In the midst of the crowds and traffic jams, to come across a smiling face of someone we don’t even know, a smile that isn’t even focused on us can reconcile us with humanity. And it is a gift that we can offer to everyone we meet, at no cost to ourselves.

A smile speaks volumes. But don’t say that too loudly: it can give people ideas! Imagine a country where smile was the required attitude in normal relationships, a country where people from kindergarten were used to smile at each other instead of attacking each other. Wouldn’t that seem like a dangerous country? This can develop into such a brotherhood between citizens, such a will for the common good, and such a tenacity to do everything possible to achieve it – that it can be seen as unfair competition, an escape from the law of the jungle, a threat to international relationships, based precisely on mistrust and competition … A smile is like an invitation for free exchange. And maybe we are afraid of that.

Smiling is inaugurating heaven on earth

Like everything human, and deeply so, a smile is a double-edged sword. A smile can be perverse and perverse. A fake smile tries to create a misleading facade. It is in the nature of a lie: people smile to mask someone’s real intentions. However, this only serves to demonstrate the power of the smile: it can successfully obtain what power cannot. On the one hand, a man who smiles to cheat a child scares us. We don’t hesitate to call it the smile of the devil, of the Evil one, because he is so smart in sweet deception. With an unnatural perversion, a smile can be mocking, cutting, cruel. But then a smile can also be naive – the smile of the innocent, of someone who does not want any harm. This smile, an openness, is welcomed without suspicion. It is the smile of a baby, a smile that melts the heart; the smile of a disabled person smiling at you without thinking of harm, just because he believes you mean him well.

But a smile, such as a testimony when it is fair and honest, is a weapon given to us by the Lord to disarm the wicked. It’s easy enough to try it yourself: smile when you’re behind the wheel, smile at someone who asks you for directions, smile when someone insults you. Angels are said to be smiling constantly in heaven, so happy to be always in the presence of the Lord. And that is why smile opens heaven on earth. It is an eminent mission within the reach of every Christian: as the gospel proclaims, so do we can “Renew the face of the earth.”

Alain Quilici

