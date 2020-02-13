A deadly epidemic breaks out in China that spreads quickly and kills all men on the planet. Men, boys and all other male mammals fall like flies. Since 99 percent of the world’s technicians and construction workers, as well as the absolute majority of politicians and capital owners, are men, global chaos is emerging. Security forces are neutralized everywhere except one country that continues to build an effective army: Israel.

This is the scenario that takes place in the post-apocalyptic comic series “Y: The Last Man” by the American writer Brian K. Vaughan. In Vaughan’s work, published in 2002-2008, the Israel Defense Forces are the only army where women have experience in combat roles, particularly in the persecution of Palestinian youth in the areas. The Israeli women’s army, led by unrestricted chief of staff Colonel “Alter” Tse’elon, has managed to maintain its qualitative lead, and Israel is becoming a global force.

Interestingly, “Y: The Last Man” is not the only science fiction work that portrays Israel as a haven that can also include a global catastrophe. Robert Silverberg’s 1994 novel “Hot Sky at Midnight” takes place in a time after extreme climate change: the ice at the two poles of the earth has thawed, the oceans have risen and many countries have been almost completely wiped out. However, there is a very friendly climate in Israel and the surrounding countries. Israel is becoming a technological power and has even friendly relations with its neighbors in the Middle East.

The most famous work in which Israel takes refuge during a worldwide catastrophe is the zombie film “World War Z” (2013) with Brad Pitt, which is based on the eponymous episode by Max Brooks from 2006 about an epidemic that also ended China originated, but in this case people turned into predatory zombies. The Chinese authorities are trying to hide the outbreak from the media, but the disease is spreading by refugees fleeing the affected areas. In a short time, the zombies take control of large parts of the world. And once again: what is the first country that can curb the epidemic? Israel.

According to “World War Z”, the country takes preventive measures after Israel and the historical experiences of the Jews with the Holocaust and the Yom Kippur war and declares that the only people allowed on its territory are Jews – and surprisingly so too , Members of the Palestinian diaspora. The dividing wall in the West Bank enables the Israeli armed forces to aggressively block the zombie invasion. The film’s viewers undoubtedly remember the dramatic scene in which Israeli Air Force helicopters massacred thousands of them while storming the wall.

“Perhaps universal history is the story of some metaphors,” thought Jorge Luis Borges once. Human imagination, including political imagination, is woven around narrative or figurative structures – recurring literary forms. For hundreds of years, the Bible and Greek classics were the sources for these figures, which were developed and rewritten in countless versions. American science fiction and horror literature – two genres based solely on recurring motifs and certain narrative conventions – is currently an important source for the creation of this type of narrative structure.

Two apocalyptic structures of action can be identified in the science fiction literature in which Israel occurs. In the dystopian version, Israel is defeated in the war and disappears from the map or deteriorates into political chaos. This scenario appears in many such works that were actually written in Israel (see, for example, “The Way to a Harod” by Amos Kenan or Yishai Sarid’s “The Third”), as well as in Michael Chabon’s “The Yiddish Police Union. ”

The second type of structure of action shows the Jewish state as a safe fortress that stands tall when the rest of the world collapses in chaos. Where did this picture come from? There is reason to believe that the source is the Christian Bible. The last book of the New Testament, the Book of Revelation (Apocalypse in Greek), describes the destruction of the world on the last day. A number of scourges and catastrophes hit humanity – epidemics, diseases and drought. “I saw a new heaven and a new earth; for the first heaven and earth have disappeared; and the sea is no longer, ”begins the penultimate chapter of the book. Then comes the holy city, the new Jerusalem, which descends from heaven and is surrounded by a high wall: “Something profane will still go in, someone who practices laziness and lies.”

So the motif of the Israel fortress is apparently a kind of incarnation of a religious theme. The connection between films about the zombie apocalypse and writing seems to be weak. But there is a whole genre of work that connects the two worlds. It mainly contains the popular “Left Behind” series from the 1990s by American evangelicals Tim LaHaye and Jerry Jenkins, which have been sold millions of times. Although they are clearly religious books, they are written in a science fiction style and later turned into a cinematic trilogy, not to mention a computer game. This work deals with the time of the “Great Tribulation”, which according to Protestant belief will occur at the end of the days.

Israel plays a very important role in the series. One of his main characters is Chaim Rosenzweig, an Israeli scientist and politician who develops an agronomic invention that makes the Negev bloom. In the early books (there are 16 in total), Rosenzweig joins forces with the Antichrist, but later kills him and recognizes the messianic status of Jesus. Finally, he built a sanctuary for the so-called “Jewish remnant” in Petra.

Air-conditioned bunker

All of this would be little more than a literary overview if the narrative structures in question did not have a strong influence on reality. Since the Zionist project was kidnapped a long time ago by infantile Americans – Christians and Jews alike – it is likely that many of the people who determine the future of Israel will see scenarios in their eyes that are rooted in such conceptual worlds. Already in the US presidential election campaign in 2016 there were some who believed that Donald Trump had the idea of ​​building a wall along the US-Mexico border from the separation barrier in the “Second World War”. Jared Kushner recently said that he had read 25 books on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Maybe he was referring to comics?

At the same time, the means used by Israel to solve its political problems are increasingly reminiscent of science fiction. Iron dome, cyber security, moats and underground tunnels – every possible technology is implemented to defend the so-called villa in the jungle. The Israeli domain is fully planned and constructed. it already resembles an air-conditioned bunker.

The same logic can be seen in the government’s efforts to address the challenge of the Wuhan coronavirus epidemic. After the authorities blocked people from China, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had instructed the Biological Institute in Nes Tziona to develop a vaccine to fight the virus.

Will Israel Save the World from Disaster? It’s hard to say, but you can already imagine the movie poster that shows the image of Gal Gadot with a highly meaningful expression on the horizon of Nes Tziona.