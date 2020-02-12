Share this story!

Podcast: Where is the “ballot box” in Arizona? How will that affect the elections?

A federal court in Arizona said a ban on “voting” violated the Voting Rights Act. Republican lawmakers plan to appeal the decision.

A voter fills out a ballot. (Photo: Patrick Breen / The Republic)

The year-long legal battle over whether Arizona can prohibit people from handing out large numbers of ballots is still in flux and controversial.

On January 27, the San Francisco-based 9th Circuit Court of Appeals overturned state “vote” law. It violates the Voting Rights Act and disproportionately affects Native American, Hispanic, and African American voters.

But a few days after the ban was lifted, the court temporarily reinstated it, allowing Arizona officials to appeal to the US Supreme Court.

Arizona State Attorney General Mark Brnovich reminded people on Twitter that the state ban on picking up ballot papers from others remains, at least for the time being.

This week’s episode of The Gaggle: An Arizona policy podcast hosted by Yvonne Wingett Sanchez and Ronald J. Hansen describes the future of the state’s campaign and its potential impact on the 2020 election cycle.

The reporters Mary Jo Pitzl and Andrew Oxford will be there to explain the history and current status of the problem.

In this episode you will hear:

Why harvesting ballots is so controversial.

Some misunderstandings about picking up ballot papers.

Who is most affected by a voting service?

It’s best to subscribe to The Gaggle in your favorite podcast app. You can also stream the entire episode below.

