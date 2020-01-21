How will AI change the workforce landscape?

advertisement

Artificial intelligence is known to drive the reinvention of workflows and technology. It is rightly said that AI can enable people to focus on parts of their role that offer the greatest added value. A large number of applications have penetrated every structure of a company and determine the digital maturity of a company over time.

The number of executives trying to use AI has grown exponentially. AI has automated processes with sophisticated technologies that help employees and business owners make important analytical decisions.

AI has proven to be able to unlock hidden values ​​from unstructured data and monitor trends, which strengthens strategic decision making. Even though we haven’t quite reached the stage where we would blindly trust the intelligence of an intelligent machine, a company’s HR department can still benefit from being active.

When it comes to closing skills gaps and filling companies with the right amount of potential, you need a system that limits the search for the right candidates from the pool of applicants.

Let’s take a look at how AI will reinvent the HR landscape:

1. Competence tracking

Vacancies that go unnoticed and vacant for a long time have a catastrophic impact on the productivity of the workforce. This means more work for your existing talent pool and work delays due to a lack of critical skills. These gaps must be closed, but with competent employees.

It is tedious to search, review and compare a batch of applications. In this situation, it is convenient to rely on technologies that help automate and rationalize certain tasks in the setting of workflows.

AI has greatly advanced the automation of these tasks. With potential applications such as mood analysis, intelligent screening software and digitized interviews, applications can be checked faster or interviews can be planned. This helps HRs to focus on other important tasks such as: B. preparing the next round or determining the cultural fit of an applicant. To make this even easier, an AI-enabled resource management tool provides full visibility into your existing resource pool, from the status of skill availability for the job at hand to future effort estimates required for jobs in the pipeline. It not only gives employees an indication of the skills they need, but also helps them make strategic decisions about full-time or part-time hiring measures. This saves time and also lowers the company’s hiring costs the last time.

2. Employee training

Employees are the backbone of an organization. Your skills and productivity determine the quality of your result. To meet customer expectations and maintain your company’s quality standards, it is vital to train your employees and improve their game based on their skills. With so many employees on board, it is difficult to keep track of their skills and when the last upgrade or certification was made.

AI has also managed to cover this aspect of personnel management. It analyzes large amounts of data with information on previous skills and job profiles and provides training proposals and tailor-made training programs that form an excellent basis for e-learning platforms.

By learning and understanding the employee profile and company needs, the e-learning platform can make it easier for employees to fill skills gaps and improve their current skills. This not only serves the purpose of an organization to maintain the quality of work, but also gives employees the opportunity to grow professionally and improve their skills.

3. Employee engagement

The commitment of the employees is essential to maintain a healthy workplace and motivate the talent pool for your organization. It keeps your stress at bay. In addition, productivity is increased, which leads directly to better quality of work.

To achieve this, the strategies developed for team building should be communicated on a common platform to inform employees about what the organization is doing and when. If they schedule timely meetings to improve their work ethic and give feedback on their work, they remain motivated to get to work every day.

In addition to scheduling meetings, there are certain ways you can make work playful to make your workspace even more interesting. These gaming techniques could range from quiz questions with scorecards to the registration of consistently exceptional employees for bonus programs. This not only strengthens the competitive spirit, but also encourages others to emulate and show off their strengths. Structuring performance improvement plans based on a clearer picture of an individual’s strengths and weaknesses does not overlook important skills. It is a win-win situation for employers and employees alike!

Mahendra Gupta, Research and Development, Saviom Software

