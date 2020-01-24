How we wrote Undead, Johnny 3 Tears - Kerrang from Hollywood Undead!

advertisement

By the end of the 00s, nu-metal had long since disappeared. From the grit, violence and crime in the meanest streets of Los Angeles, however, a group of hustlers were about to let anything as fickle as fashion dictate the direction of their sound. Melted in the curious melting pot of The City Of Angels – where glam metallers, wannabe rappers and very real street criminals rubbed their shoulders daily – the music of Hollywood Undead was less a continuation of the sound that was evaluated by local heroes such as Korn and Linkin Then park a new species that vividly reflects their own grainy existence.

In many ways that existence was ugly. Texts like ‘Johnny’ take away all f * ggots that hate, are not the product of refined education. But an ugliness was also present in a post-millennial music industry, where the internet had not yet realized its liberating potential, and record labels were still chewing and spitting out any young outfit that could not adhere to their specific vision. When pessimistically titled debut LP Swan Songs of Undead appeared in 2008 on A&M Octone – the makers hidden behind masks – it raged with anger, not only focused on the atrocities of life on the verge, but the perceived strong warming of the execs that get rich from their cracked genius.

Singer and bassist George “Johnny 3 Tears” Ragan explains how, with his back to the wall, caused the defining moment of his band …

advertisement

“In many ways, Undead was the sound of our frustration. It is written at the point where we would have just entered the business side of the music industry. We would have come this far, from little street kids telling our street stories to signing up with an important label. We started to think we made it, but the funny thing is that the problem actually started.

READ THIS: The 21 largest nu-metal albums of all time

“You are suddenly involved in a world that you do not understand. You are involved in lawyers. You are involved in management. You are involved in companies with multiple levels that basically want to pack things and want a damn TV dinner from your music make it digestible for everyone. That was very difficult for us. We were actually told that we had to censor the whole record. We thought, “Woah, woah, we thought you signed us because you liked what we did? “They were like:” We do, but we need to make this more acceptable to Central America and people across the ocean. “We were so worked up.

“The writing process came about after the rejection of that first album we had handed in. That was so unpleasant for us – in all respects. It was the moment when our frustrations boil over. Looking back, there is clearly a lot of anger inside. We actually wanted a doing drive-by on the A&R guys because we were so pissed off, it was almost like canceling the success you had to start with: just very, very tough.

“You cannot tackle a problem with lawyers on the street in the same way that you grew up. I didn’t have a million dollars to hire a lawyer; I didn’t even understand what the lawyers were talking about! Suddenly you are in this schedule and you cannot get out. We thought it was our music and we had the right to say when it came out. But then they point to a clause in the contract and remind us that we can’t do anything until they tell us. Everything we did was theirs.

“Admittedly, it was our fault. We were the stupid kids who drew the paper, but we had nothing else. We were all poor as shit and could hardly feed us. If someone gives you half a million dollars, you sign everything they put down for you. And we did that. It’s a bit like the deal with the devil himself. We thought we were drawing something that would give us freedom; we actually drew something that effectively put us in prison.

READ THIS: The 12 most iconic nu-metal lyrics

“The texts of Undead (for example:” Look up and see that bastard writing on the wall / If you see J3T thirty deep, he is ready to fight / Fuck all the haters I see “because I hate you breathing / I see your duck, your little punk, your little damn disease ‘) came from our understanding of the trade we had made and feeling that betrayal. The first thing you can learn better is that none of these guys are your friends. They look out for themselves. Nobody watches you except yourself. Unfortunately we have discovered that the hard way. You have this innate sense of confidence for them when you are young, because you think they know something that you do not know. But everywhere are snakes in suits.

“At the same time, it’s not a pop song with airbrush. The most bizarre – the most ironic – is that you write this song in violation of the record label and the music industry, and it’s the song they use to have commercial success. That’s the thing about that song that always felt hilarious to me We make this song to say “Fuck you!” to the label and they just use it to make the most money If you don’t bite your ass, I know not what it will do.

“It was also a low fire. We never thought it would be big for us. The label never thought it would be a single. We never thought it would even be commercially acceptable. It is five minutes long, it contains every word that you can think of, I have all the violent images you can imagine, and it is actively aimed at the group of people who get fat. I now find it funny to know what I know. It shows how good those record labels are: they take everything you can throw at them and use it against you.

READ THIS: 11 nu-metal bands that you probably don’t remember

“Over the years I have seen how the song has determined this band, but I do not necessarily like it. I love the song – I have no problem with the song – but I feel that we are artistically have written songs that are much better, that have much more depth, and that are much more important to us as people, about love and loss and those more important aspects of life. song is about getting drunk and beating people up! ‘

The new album New Empire Vol.1 from Hollywood Undead will be released on February 14.

Posted on January 24, 2020, 5:00 PM

read more

advertisement