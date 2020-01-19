How to watch, when and on which channel?

advertisement

The Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers compete against each other on Sunday evening, while both teams fight for last place in the Super Bowl LIV. Aaron Rodgers will try to return to the Big Game for the first time since the 2010 season, but will compete against the league’s best defense. Here’s when this NFC title game takes place:

The 49ers and Packers will enter the field on Sunday evening at 6:40 p.m. ET kick-off time. This game will be played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. FOX is holding the NFC game package due to the license agreements and will broadcast the game.

49ers vs. Packers can also be viewed on fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, AT&T TV Now and Sling TV. All of these streaming options require a subscription, while some may not have a local FOX partner. Mobile users can stream the game using the NFL Mobile app, the Yahoo Sports app, and the Yahoo Fantasy Football app.

The only commentary duo will be represented in this NFC fight as the only FOX game in the program. Joe Buck will deliver the play-by-play, while Troy Aikman adds the analysis. Erin Andrews and Chris Myers will act as secondary journalists. Mike Pereira will be on site to analyze the rules when discussing the penalties.

The 49ers are eight-point favorites over the guest packers. The over-under for the total score is 46.5 per CBS Sports. If the 49ers win, they will appear in the Super Bowl for the seventh time in franchise history. Only the New England Patriots (11), Pittsburgh Steelers (eight), Dallas Cowboys (eight) and Denver Broncos (six) have more appearances. The Packers play five big game games on Sunday.

This is not the first time that these two teams will compete against each other in the 2019 season. They played a 37-8 49ers win at Levi’s Stadium on November 24th. Rodgers was largely kept in check during this NFC battle as he only threw a touchdown and only 104 yards. He was also released five times by the swarming 49ers defense.

Jimmy Garoppolo, on the other hand, threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns, while his running backs earned two more points. Tight end George Kittle was the leading reception option that day with 129 yards and a touchdown.

(Photo credit: Michael Zagaris / San Francisco 49ers / Getty Images)

