<noscript><iframe width="600" height="338" src="https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/BEho_CNX43s" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

The Oscars are this weekend and they’ll celebrate a plethora of films, including 1917, Little Women, The Irishman, Joker, and Parasite. The 92nd Academy Awards will be broadcast again on ABC on Sunday, February 9th, and the night will be accompanied by glitter, glamor and of course a few more surprises.

Again, the Oscars have no host, so the moderators can guide the show through the different categories, but that’s hardly the story of the season before this year’s event. After the publication of nominations due to a lack of female representation, the academy triggered a lot of backlashes, especially in the “Best Director” category. So make sure to look up during the presentation or acceptance speech to see who is the first to point out this fierce controversy.

2020 Oscar nominations: see full list

Of course, you have to watch the show to see if and when this happens. Here you will find everything you need to know about the 92nd Academy Awards.

How to watch

There are many ways to see the Oscars. You can register for the award ceremony on TV or stream it. If you like the madness before the show, you can tune in early and follow the red carpet coverage as the stars arrive to fight for their prizes. There are also several options for this. However you want to watch the big show, here is an overview of what is broadcast and how you can watch online and on TV:

Oscars All Access Live Stream: 6:30 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on Twitter – FFor the second year in a row, the Academy of Arts and Sciences for Feature Films will broadcast the official Oscar pre-show live on Twitter 90 minutes before the show. The live stream will be available on the Academy’s official Twitter account and will ask Twitter followers to ask questions to the nominees and moderators. The Academy will also open its DMs so fans can submit their winning predictions in 23 categories. These will be shared during the presentation along with exclusive interviews, a look behind the scenes of the award ceremony and more fun.

E! Live from the red carpet: 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT on E! – As with any major award ceremony, E! will also be seen live on the red carpet. Your reporting begins at 2:00 p.m. PT with the Fashion Police crew tells you what to expect from the hikers on the red carpet that night. When the celebrities show up, the show switches to the interview section to give you an insight into how the nominees and moderators feel and who they’re most looking forward to at the show.

How to stream the films that Oscar 2020 was nominated for online

Oscar opening ceremony: Live from the red carpet: 6.30 p.m. ET / 3.30 a.m.PT on ABC – If you want to keep it simple, you can easily prepare yourself for ABC’s pre-show activities. They recorded a pre-show from 5:30 p.m. ET / 2: 30 p.m. PT, but the real fun starts at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3: 30 p.m. PT when the talent shows up. Watch live on ABC, ABC.com or with Hulu Live, Sling TV and AT & T Now.

The 92nd Academy Awards: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ABC – The Academy Awards officially begin at 8 p.m. ET / 5PM PT, and you can watch live wherever you are. The show is expected to last three hours to fit all speeches. So make sure you have enough snacks and hydration to keep going all the way. Watch live on ABC, ABC.com or with Hulu Live, Sling TV and AT & T Now

Oscars Live Stream – If you’re not on the network or near a TV, you can stream the Oscars live stream on ABC’s Oscar website. Shortening the chord doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the fun!

The nominees

Netflix dominated the competition this year with a total of 24 nominations, primarily collected by The Irishman and Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story. However, Joker received most nominations for a single film at eleven, with The Irishman and Once Upon A Time in Hollywood second in 1917, each with ten nods. There was also a four-way duel between Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Marriage Story and Parasite for third place with six nominations each. The full list of nominations can be found here. Here you will also find out how you can stream the nominated films.

The moderators

This year’s list of moderators includes some A-List comedians, film stars and TV talents. The star-studded list includes James Corden, Penélope Cruz, Beanie Feldstein, Zack Gottsagen, Diane Keaton, Shia LaBeouf, George MacKay, Steve Martin, Keanu Reeves, Maya Rudolph, Sigourney Weaver, Mahershala Ali, Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet and Olivia Colman Will Ferrell Gal Gadot Mindy Kaling Regina King Julia Louis-Dreyfus Rami Malek Lin-Manuel Miranda Anthony Ramos Mark Ruffalo Kelly Marie Tran Kristen Wiig Utkarsh Ambudkar Salma Hayek Brie Larson Spike Lee Ray Romano, Rebel Wilson, Jane Fonda, Josh Gad, Tom Hanks, Oscar Isaac, Sandra Oh, Natalie Portman, Chris Rock and Taika Waititi.

The 92nd Academy Awards will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ABC.

Oscar statue Photo: Rodin Eckenroth, Getty Images