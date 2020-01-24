How to watch the 2020 Grammy Awards

advertisement

The 2020 Grammy Awards will be in the spotlight by Blake Shelton and Tanya Tucker, as well as the best in pop, rock, hip-hop and R&B. Here you can watch the Grammys on TV and online.

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night (January 26) start at 8:00 p.m. CET on CBS and continue until 11:30 a.m. – half an hour longer than most television awards shows. However, the show really starts eight hours earlier. The majority of the awards are presented at the premiere ceremony, which you can watch online.

You can follow the official Grammy Red Carpet live show online or on your phone and watch the actual ceremony online again. Below are all of the ways you can watch the 2020 Grammy Awards.

To watch the 2020 Grammy Awards:

Grammy Premiere:

Where to stream: Grammy.com

When: 3:30 p.m. ET

Who: Imogen Heap is hosting the Grammy premiere in 2020. The majority of the awards are given here. Yola, Chick Correa and I’m With Her are among the performers.

Grammy Red Carpet Live:

start time: 5 PM ET / 2 PM PT

Where to stream: On Twitter at @CBS or @RecordingAcad.

2020 Grammy Awards:

Start time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

End Time: 23:30 ET / 20:30 PT

Watch on TV: Find your CBS station here

Watch online: CBS All Access (you can start a free 7-day trial)

The most nominated country musician is Tucker with four nominations at the 2020 Grammys. Lil Nas X appears in five categories, mainly for his song “Old Town Road”. Look for a massive collaboration of this song with Billy Ray Cyrus and more during the Grammys. Tucker and Brandi Carlile will honor John Prine while Shelton will perform with Gwen Stefani.

