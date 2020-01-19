How to travel back in time and benefit from tax breaks for 2018 before it's too late

advertisement

During the tax return, which starts every day, it’s not uncommon for you to have messed up a previously submitted tax return. I know already. Suppose you just found out that you missed out on some tax-saving deductions and credits on your 2018 Form 1040 that you submitted just a while ago. You discover the mistake of your ways while reviewing your tax situation for 2019. It happens all the time.

Or maybe you’ve just found out that recently enacted “tax hike laws” retrospectively reinstated resurrected breaks from a number of previously expired federal tax breaks that can now be claimed for 2018. (For more information, see the lower sidebar.)

Whatever your reason for submitting a changed return, here is the exercise.

Changed return basics

You submit a modified individual federal income tax return using Form 1040X (Modified US Income Tax Return). This may sound like a daunting task, but it’s fairly easy in most cases.

Do not submit another Form 1040

The very first thing you should know is that you shouldn’t try to correct the situation by submitting another original Form 1040 return. This will only confuse the IRS and cause a headache. Instead, make sure to submit a 1040X form, even if you change a return for 2018 that was submitted on October 15, 2019 (the deadline for submission if you received an extension) that seems like yesterday.

refund situation

If a change in your tax return results in a tax refund, the deadline for filing Form 1040X is usually later: (1) three years after the original tax return for that year, or (2) two years after the tax return for that year in question was paid. The three-year rule applies in most cases. If you submitted your original Form 1040 before the April 15 due date, it will be assumed that you submitted the return for the three-year rule on April 15. However, if you have extended the return to October 15th, it will be assumed that you submitted on October 15th earlier than the actual filing date or the extended due date.

Suppose you submitted your 2016 Form 1040 on 3/1/17 and paid the tax due on that date. After talking to a golf partner on the 19th hole, you realize that you should have broken down deductions instead of taking the standard deduction. Based on the three-year rule, you have until April 15, 2018 to submit a modified 2016 statement on Form 1040X to request your refund. However, if you extend your return for 2016 to October 15, 2017 and submit it before the deadline on September 1, 2017, the three-year period for submitting a changed return begins on September 1, 2017.

Most importantly, there is no need to worry about the deadline if you submit a revised 2018 declaration to receive one or more of the resurrected tax breaks listed in the bottom sidebar. You have enough time to do the job. However, the sooner you submit, the faster you will receive your refund. So don’t wait.

Tax situation

This is a more difficult scenario. If you now find that you underestimated your tax liability on the original 1040 form, you will likely submit a revised return and pay the additional tax. If you fail to do so and the IRS detects the error, the government will charge you: (1) the unpaid tax plus interest (currently at an annual rate of 5%), (2) the additional fee for unpaid Interest penalty (at an annual rate of 6%) and (3) other penalties. However, the IRS can waive penalties if you can prove that you had a reasonable reason to underpay. For example, you can have a reasonable reason if you are relying on the wrong advice from a paid tax professional or have received incorrect information from a third party (such as an incorrect K-1 schedule from a partnership or an investment by an S corporation).

The sooner you submit a changed tax return on Form 1040X and pay the tax due, the sooner you will no longer be charged interest and the contractual penalty will no longer be paid.

Although you probably know that the IRS does not check very many returns these days, it is very likely that you will be caught if your form skips 1040 revenue that was automatically reported to the IRS when it returned information, such as: B. Form W-2 or Form 1099. Understand this as well: The IRS generally has three years from the date the original return was submitted to detect errors and omissions, and to determine additional taxes, interest, and penalties , This is the so-called limitation period. A longer limitation period of six years applies, however, if the original yield falls below the gross income by more than 25%. There is no limitation period for fraudulent returns.

Conclusion: If the original tax return undervalued your tax bill by a relatively small amount, you should probably submit Form 1040X and pay the Feds, if only to clarify your conscience. But if there was a big understatement, this is a can of worms that you don’t want to open until you understand all the ramifications (including the possibility that your friendly state tax collector will take action). Hire a tax professional with experience dealing with overdue tax problems. Hopefully you can get off the hook with minimal or no penalties. But be prepared to pay at least the overdue tax plus interest.

Form 1040X in a nutshell

Assuming there is no major problem with overdue taxes, you can probably prepare Form 1040X yourself if you take the time and follow the instructions carefully. The form is only two pages long. Basically, enter numbers from your original Form 1040 in Column A of Form 1040X, any changes to the original amounts in Column B, and the corrected amounts in Column C. Then explain each change in the range specified on page 2 of Form 1040X.

Make sure you are using the latest version of Form 1040X, which you can print from the IRS website at www.irs.gov. (The current version is currently dated January 2019.) If you need to attach corrected or additional tax forms, you must use the forms for the year you make changes. For example, if you submit Form 1040X to request additional 2017 deductions, you will need to include a corrected 2017 version of Schedule A (single deductions). The IRS website also contains tax forms for the previous year. Click Forms and Instructions, and then click Find forms, instructions, and publications from previous years.

The bottom line

In 2020, due to the retroactive resurrection of the 2018 tax breaks listed in the bottom sidebar and the retrospective changes to the kiddie tax also listed in the sidebar, more changes will be filed than ever before. You are welcome to participate in the revised return. You now know how, but you may want to hire a tax professional when significant sums are at stake.

Sidebar: Tax breaks for 2018 reintroduced retrospectively

The law on “tax increases”, which came into force at the end of December, reintroduced the following individual tax reliefs for 2018.

For more information, see this previous Tax Guy.

* Deduction for tuition fees of up to $ 4,000.

* Tax-free treatment for delayed mortgage debt of the main residence.

* Deduction for premiums on the main dormitory mortgage.

* Tax credit for energy efficient renovation work.

* Tax credit for fuel cell vehicles.

* Tax credit for plug-in electric motorcycles.

* Tax credit for alternative fuel vehicles.

* Health Insurance Tax Credit (HCTC), but you are unlikely to qualify.

* Disaster relief arrangements.

Retrospectively to 2018, the SECURE law abolished the adverse kiddie tax rates introduced by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. See this Tax Guy column for more information.

