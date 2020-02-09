The 92nd Academy Awards start at 8:00 p.m. at ABC. ET, live from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. Even if you’re not near a TV, you can still stream the Oscars so you can instantly see which film wins the best picture. Some of the best films to win awards this year include Joker (1917), Once Upon a Time, and The Irishman.

Like many networks, ABC can be streamed on its website with a cable or satellite subscription (ABC.com). Unfortunately, according to the ABC help page, the ABC stream is only available in certain markets.

The stream is available from participating TV provider accounts in Chicago, Fresno, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Raleigh-Durham and San Francisco. If you have a DirecTV subscription, you can receive the stream in the following markets: Albuquerque, Boston, Ft. Smith / Fayetteville, Jackson (Mississippi), Kansas City, Milwaukee, Monterey-Salinas, Oklahoma City, Omaha, Pittsburgh, Portland-Auburn (Maine), Savannah and West Palm Beach.

Another option is Locast, a non-profit service that allows users to access local channels in certain markets. The service is currently only available in 17 markets: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, New York, Phoenix, San Francisco, Sioux City, Sioux Falls, Washington, DC, Baltimore, Denver, Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Rapid City and Seattle.

You can also subscribe to AT & T TV Now, Hulu With Live TV and YouTube TV live TV streaming platforms to stream most local ABC channels. These services temporarily offer free trials so you can cancel them if you only want to see the Oscars.

Fubo, Sling, Pilo and AT&T Watch Now don’t wear ABC, notes CNET.

You can also stream programs on the red carpet. Entertainment Tonight Online broadcasts Oscar messages on the red carpet, as does the official Twitter account of Oscars @TheAcademy. E! The network also covers the red carpet, and the network is available on many of the aforementioned live TV streaming services.

The 92nd Academy Awards are the second consecutive ceremony without a host. The awards are presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences and evaluated by members of the film industry.

This year’s nine nominees for the best picture are parasite, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, 1917, Marriage History, Little Women, Joker, Jojo Rabbit, The Irishman and Ford vs. Farrari. The nominees for best director are Martin Scorsese (The Irishman), Todd Phillips (Joker), Sam Mendes (1917), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and Bong Joon-ho (Parasite).

Before this year’s Oscars, the directors Lina Wertmüller and David Lynch as well as the actor Wes Studi were awarded honorary prizes. Geena Davis received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

Credit: ABC