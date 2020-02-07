We all dream of what it would be like to dedicate our day to prayer and live a life of constant prayer. At night, after a full day of exhaustion, we only have a few minutes to sit half-asleep on the edge of the bed. The eleventh hour prayer represents the last five minutes, the last breath. It usually consists of rosaries, which we do not recite completely, or a few, albeit beautiful, but always the same prayers. All of this is better than not praying at all, but it does not support the soul. How can we breathe life into it all?

Find the right moment before bed

Life in prayer can only be possible if you pray daily. You can’t excuse it on the pretext of boredom and monotony. First you have to find the right time. The night is not always ideal. Isn’t there a more appropriate moment, the turning point between two activities? For example, you could pray between dinner and the start of your evening or when you get back from work. It is up to each of us to find the right moment because there is one.

What matters is that it is a quality element. Why are you giving God the scraps of your day? The intimacy to which he invites us deserves better. Quality time has priority over everything else. You don’t pray with your hands on the keys of your laptop – you offer your master the attention he deserves. That’s true friendship.

To renew your evening prayer

Love loves surprises. Alternate your evening prayer with contributions from religious authors from the Gospels and worship. The goal of prayer is to maintain and even provide pleasure. Obtain a book on hourly liturgy or subscribe to Magnificat so you can pray at any time of the day. You can recite it alone or in a group, get scriptural support, and expand your heart.

Brother Thierry-Dominique Humbrech