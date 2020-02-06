Mmm … stock image of rye. Picture: Shutterstock

Do you want to live in a windmill like Jonathan Creek or a Dutch person? Then read on.

We wonder how many people were sucked into Rye based on a stock photo taken of the one we shamelessly used as our own hero image. The bad news is that you may have difficulty making your own shot as unstable as this. The much better news is that Rye is definitely worth a visit – as full of winding cobblestone streets and Godric’s Hollowesque half-timbered houses as you’d think.

Our attempt to shoot the money. Damn people.

Then tell us something about Rye

Get my country: a cannon guards the Ypres tower

There was once a port city called Rye full of ships, smugglers and general seafaring. But the estuary gradually became muddy, and now the mountain town is two miles from the coast. Rye still has the seaside feel, with all the screeching seagulls, the cannon that is menacingly positioned in front of the Ypres tower, and the pubs dripping with stories of pillaged rum, cotton, and the like. It’s an airy one-hour and 10-minute train ride from St. Pancras (with a change) and therefore a good reputation for a day trip or better – a challenging dirty weekend.

Excellent action in the alley

You will soon find that rye is a magnet for artistic types. Paul Nash, the great artist of the First World War, lived and painted here. Henry James wrote the wings of the dove in the gardens of Lamb House. Goon-in-Chief Spike Milligan was also a Rye resident, more of which later. Other famous residents were EF Benson, Johnny Depp, Vic Reeves and the Cheeky Girls.

And what do you do in Rye?

Abblendhimmel

With such a family tree of tenants, it’s no wonder that Rye is as good as it gets. Browse the bougie shops like Crock & Cozy, Merchant & Mills and Mccully & Crane – and everything else with a commercial and. There are also older, dustier second-hand stores like Rye Old Books and Grammar School Records (yup, a record store in an old primary school). Don’t be surprised if you leave Rye under your arms with a lot of antique maps and vintage kitchen appliances.

Rye’s 14th century Landgate arch

If you are looking for a historical background to Rye, you can get a walking map of tourist trails in one of the stores and let your criminal partner show you around while spinning semi-interesting yarns over salt pans and Methodist John Wesley (who seems to be literally) everywhere preached methodically in the country). Climb to the top of St Mary’s Parish Church for a view over the rooftops of Rye (on a good day you can see France, otherwise the Sussex coast has to cope), or just watch the golden quarter boys strike on the Quarter of an hour from below. Or visit the Rye Heritage Center to discover a model of the city.

A quain cinema that you will find hard to find

If you stay overnight or the weather becomes miserable, seek comfort in the lovely little two-screen cinema, which also has a decent bar.

Where to eat in Rye

The Globe Inn Marsh Rye has just the right bar equipment. And very decent pizza and fish pate

Bosun’s Bite, a hip hut on Rye Harbor, is said to be the best breakfast in Rye (in fact, the photos of the breakfast rolls look huge). The restaurant everyone goes to in Rye is Webbe’s at The Fish Cafe. You need to reserve a table if you want to enjoy Rye Bay Flounder and Prosciutto or Dover Sole with prawn brown butter – which we didn’t manage on our trip. But the menu looks really great and is not overly expensive.

The Globe Inn Marsh Rye is probably Rye’s second best pub. His focus is on a walk-in bar filled with all kinds of alcohol and nibbles (do people still say nibbles?). The pizza is excellent and the fish pie smells excellent. For a midday snack we recommend the Welsh rarebit and cream tea at Hayden’s on the High Street. Although every other building in Rye appears to be a nice café or tea shop, you won’t regret it.

And where should I drink in Rye?

You will likely stay at the waterworks for more than a pint

The Mermaid Inn is a wonderfully crooked drinking pit from the 15th century, in which crooked smugglers like the Hawkhurst Gang once waited for goods to arrive. It is worth a visit just because of the blazing fires and the beautiful murals, but the beer is a real treat. Drink half a Guinness (or a rum) and then head to the Rye Waterworks micropub – by far the best pub in Rye. They serve very affordable draft beer from a huge fridge, along with large, fat, delicious pork pies for £ 2.50. The landlord is very friendly, just like the locals. You will never stay for one. The Pipemaker’s Arms will meet your need for frugal drinks / cover bands, and you can end your night at The Grapevine, an undemanding little jazz bar bathed in red light that offers good times.

love it

For non-alcoholic beverages, a trip to Knoops is a must: Jens Knoops makes delicious hot chocolate drinks with melted chocolate buttons, and there are about a million variations you can try – broken down, among other things, by chocolate percentage supplements. We got 64% sea salt and it was reasonably immense.

A trip to Winchelsea

Best. Pointe. Ever. (It’s “I told you I was sick”)

As we have already noted, Rye is now in a long distance relationship with the sea. If you want to experience action on the beach (with pebbles), drive to nearby Winchelsea. It is one of the smallest cities in the country, which means that it feels like a village, even though it is very picturesque. Anyone who considers himself a discerning lover of comedy must visit Spike Milligan’s grave in the churchyard of Saint Thomas the Martyr. It bears the greatest punch line of all time: “Dúirt mé leat go raibh mé breoite”. I’m right? Yes, you might have to look it up.

Spend the night … in a windmill

Rye B&B: Channel your picture Jonathan Creek.

We promised you a windmill, didn’t we? Rye is a day trip from London if you get up early. But if you can, treat yourself to a stop on Saturday evening. The Rye Windmill B&B is, as you’d expect, a B&B in a windmill – although you have to pay the highest price for the actual stay in the windmill itself and may have to book well in advance. But what a great way to celebrate an anniversary, birthday or love for windmills. Otherwise there are many other perfectly maintainable rooms on offer. The host, Toby, explains the best things to see and do (although you seem to have almost finished reading this article, so …), and the French fries performance prepares you for half a day in front of half-timbered houses , You can also have a posh pub stop in a place like the Standard, George, or indeed the Mermaid.