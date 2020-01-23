How to set up a buy-in for digital transformation

advertisement

Digital transformation is a priority for many CEOs, probably due to the rapid market share and reviews of technology-led newcomers to traditional markets, but not only Silicon Valley’s digital disruptors benefit from the benefits of DX. Digital market leaders outperform their competitors across all industries. According to a CapGemini report in over 400 companies, digital market leaders – those companies that have successfully used technology to transform their business – can expect 9 percent of physical asset sales, 26 percent profitability, and an average of 12 percent of market valuation as their peers ,

How can you convince a company to start a long and sometimes tedious process to change fundamentally? Some of the more dynamic CEOs / founders can push digital transformation projects with extreme personality. For most companies, getting started with digital transformation depends on a number of critical factors:

advertisement

Strong business case for consensus and stakeholder buy-in

Openness to transform four main business areas in addition to technology:

work processes Culture customer experience Business agility

To take them one by one:

The stakeholder buy-in is crucial for success. Therefore, even the most visionary leaders must break down the benefits and priorities for a DX project before starting the project. As a rule, the first focus should be on achieving a quick ROI. Because the cost of custom development is now lower than ever, advanced development platforms accelerate delivery times and the introduction of cloud infrastructure, it is entirely possible to realize transformative large-scale corporate projects in months instead of years – and at costs that are within the The realm of realistic expectations of a positive ROI lies within a few weeks after the go-live.

If possible, technologies should be prioritized that solve the 60 to 80 percent of the repetitive processes that are generally easy to automate. They offer two main advantages: immediate increases in efficiency during commissioning and the company’s confidence in the value of DX, which can then be used for the next delivery phase.

In addition to the ROI, an often overlooked advantage of building a customer-specific solution for digital transformation is that it is an investment in the future of the company. A business solution tailored to a specific company is an asset, especially if the company is the owner of intellectual property. Not only does this help increase valuation multipliers when the company is sold, it also enables companies to offset development costs as capital costs and even claim tax credits for research and development in recognition of innovations.

Business processes are naturally transformed through automation, but this should not be a passive process. While it is a common mistake to specify the system you want in an ideal world instead of reflecting reality on the ground, executives know that digital transformation leads to opportunities to streamline existing business processes and open up new ways of using resources in innovative ways for more added value. It’s not uncommon for a DX project to be used as the basis for restructuring or a parallel business transformation to ensure that people and processes are optimized to take advantage of the flexibility and flexibility that a true digital company can offer.

The basics

The company must also build a digital culture with the development of people and processes so that employees can use new technologies and the new possibilities of DX. It is common for companies with customized software to work more flexibly, more versatile, faster and more efficiently. The really successful projects depend, however, on the employees feeling committed to the technology and seeing how their own contributions and ideas are brought to life by the system. Only by building an inclusive culture and promoting shared responsibility for the transformation project can managers unlock the value that experienced users have.

Improving the customer experience is another fundamental part of a successful transformation. Initially, this can simply include faster service due to improved efficiency or a reduction in errors and faster resolution of complaints due to increased transparency. In the medium to long term, however, a true digital transformation enables a company to increase customer loyalty, provide more comprehensive data and a tailored experience. We often see that digital market leaders offer a level of service that outperforms the competition to the extent that customers do not consider using a competitor – be it providing tailored booking platforms for businesses for travel providers or MI information and – Audit controls in the security sector.

After all, DX provides a basis to take advantage of the opportunities that result from the increased agility of a digital leader. With a flexible business system and developer resources, companies can quickly develop new technologies to respond to changing market conditions. The best companies don’t have a crystal ball to identify future trends and new market requirements before they happen. They have the technical know-how and the flexibility to develop and deploy new solutions so quickly that they can see the future. Whether it is working with a new partner or a new platform, launching a new customer app or using new technologies such as AI, agility should be a priority as an early benefit of a digital transformation program that builds trust and offers clear advantages.

In summary, it can be said that the digital transformation should be the basis for the short to medium-term planning of most companies, since it is certainly on the agenda of the competition. Although there are a variety of approaches, the foundation of any successful project is to plan a clear path from today to the DX future and to be transparent about how to prioritize early ROI and buy-in from stakeholders. In the current technology landscape, there is no reason for companies not to consider building their own proprietary systems by combining their own expertise with internal or external development teams to build a forward-looking software development capacity that now both delivers value and supports business development , Success and rapid scaling that a real digital transformation will inevitably bring.

Alistair Laycock, Director of Custom Solutions, Haulmont UK

advertisement