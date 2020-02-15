The UFC will be in New Mexico on Saturday night for UFC Fight Night 167. This is a card led by a fight between Corey Anderson and Jan Błachowicz, who will both try to set the stage for a title fight. The event takes place here.

UFC Fight Night 167 takes place at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The preliminary map with seven fights begins at 5 p.m. ET. The main card with six highly anticipated matchups starts at 8 p.m. ET. The entire event will be streamed exclusively on ESPN +.

The price for ESPN + is $ 5 for a service month or $ 50 per year. There’s also a bundle with Hulu and Disney + that costs $ 13 a month. The streaming service does not offer a free trial.

UFC Fight Night 167 can be viewed on WATCHESPN.com or with the ESPN + app. The streaming service is available for Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV and tablets, iPhone and iPad, Oculus Go as well as for Android phones and tablets.

Anderson enters battle on Saturday night, finishing 5th in the 205-pound division. Blachowicz is in 6th place right behind him. The winner of this fight will try to create an opportunity for a title fight against Jon Jones, who successfully defended his belt against Dominick Reyes on February 8th. The last time Anderson and Blachowicz competed against each other (2015), Anderson made a unanimous decision after three rounds.

Diego Sanchez and Michel Pereira will show the co-main event of UFC Fight Night 167 in a welterweight fight. Sanchez is an experienced fighter in the UFC after appearing in The Ultimate Fighter’s first season in 2005. He received a UFC contract after securing a victory over Kenny Florian through Technical Knockout.

Sanchez will be looking for a win in his home state, considering that he hasn’t fought in New Mexico in six years. Defeating the knockout artist in Pereira will not be easy, but “Nightmare” Sanchez is confident of starting the weekend.

“The fight may be in Rio Rancho, but for me it’s Albuquerque, New Mexico,” Sanchez told MMA Junkie Thursday. “I’m unbeaten in this country. Since I was 12, I’ve walked the wrestling mats on the streets to win state championships and win the King of the Cage out there in Santa Ana. It was a great track record for me. “

The UFC Fight Night 167 takes place on Saturday evening. The main card starts at 8 p.m. ET and the entire event will only be streamed on ESPN +.

Photo credit: Josh Hedges / Zuffa LLC / Getty