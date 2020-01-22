How to save energy and create the perfect conservatory in Greater Manchester

advertisement

Most people love the idea of ​​a conservatory, but it can be difficult to invest in a conservatory all year round.

In the summer months it feels fantastic to have this extra space to enjoy the sun and relax with the family.

advertisement

But when winter comes, it can be a completely different story.

If cold air enters the room, it can either go unused for half the year, or you can see your heating costs skyrocket.

According to the Energy Saving Trust, you could lose more than £ 75 a year on windows of poor quality and over £ 260 with poor insulation.

The winter garden specialists at Manchester Your Choice Home Improvements pursue two main approaches to improving your living space: the Eco-Hybrid roof insulation and the 4 Seasons lightweight tile roof system.

With these innovative solutions you save money on your heating costs.

As part of the # Do1thing campaign, we speak to the Middleton-based company to find out how the conservatory can be used again.

Employees of your choice, including Eric (far left) and Malcolm (middle)

Meet Eric and the team

Eric Hargreaves, owner of Your Choice Home Improvements, and his sales manager Malcolm Thorpe both have a passion for home improvement.

They met by chance seven years ago when Malcolm returned from Canada after hanging up around the world.

The talkative Salford man may have played Ibiza and Wigan Pier in his prime, but sales have always been in his blood. He started at 16 and often advertises tickets for his shows

Now he’s back in Manchester and loves helping people invest in their homes.

“The number of people who come to us after a conservatory product to say thank you and what a difference it made is incredible,” explains Malcolm.

The boss and longtime businessman Eric founded the Windows and Conservatories company in 2005 after two other ventures, including the sale of solar module energy.

He now has 35 full-time employees at Middleton headquarters and a smaller exhibition in the upmarket residential unit store in Chadderton.

The 56-year-old said: “I have been in the industry for a long time and started at a national double glazing company. I joined the management team and traveled to the UK before I started my first company in 1993.

“People don’t know that there are ways to improve heat storage in a conservatory, and it doesn’t have to cost the earth.

“A lot of people come into the showroom because the new light tile system is attractive there.

“However, they often leave after spending a lot less because they don’t know that a faster, more economical solution is available at a fraction of the price.”

Enjoy a beautiful new conservatory with Your Choice Home Improvements

How to make your conservatory usable again

It is often mentioned that winter gardens are the coldest rooms in the house, which is why they are often unused for six months a year.

People think there is no point heating your conservatory because the heat can easily escape, but your choice has the answer.

There are two main approaches to improving your living space: the Eco-Hybrid and the 4-season roof system.

The first is a less expensive way to insulate the roof to store or reflect heat, while the second is an effective roof replacement.

Customers are thrilled with the difference it makes to their home, as 40% of the business was achieved through repeated bookings and word-of-mouth recommendations.

Eric said: “It’s great that people keep coming back to us. We also increased the company’s profile by participating in

George Clarke’s old house, new home, which was a real challenge. “

With the insulation you can use your winter garden all year round

How does it work?

A great solution to save money and energy and at the same time create a more livable space is to change the conservatory roof.

Most homes in the UK have either a polycarbonate or glass roof, which are extremely bad insulators.

These are also not cost effective since blowing up the heater or air conditioner costs a lot of money all year round.

One solution is the roof insulation, the eco-hybrid approach, with your choice.

Each roof is then neatly finished with an opaque film that covers the reflective film cover according to your wishes.

Bulky fiber insulation is no longer required, and you can enjoy a space that reduces rain noise, retains heat, while remaining spacious and airy.

This affordable solution not only allows you to maintain your ceiling height and room temperature, but can also be installed in just one day.

A customer recently wrote in Google reviews: “I have to say how much I have improved, how much warmer and quieter it is (my winter garden) and how beautiful it looks.

“I’m delighted with the finished look. The installers were fabulous, messy and tidy when they left. I would definitely recommend it, thanks guys.”

Prices start at £ 1.995 and you can learn more about roof insulation in the conservatory here.

These innovative solutions will help create the perfect conservatory

What if I want a tiled conservatory instead?

If you want to spice up your winter garden with a larger budget, the 4-season roof system offers you all the advantages of a tiled roof.

Instead of re-isolating the existing roof, the old roof is replaced to ensure that no heat is lost in the colder months. So you save money almost immediately.

This year-round space is created with lightweight EnviroTile roof tiles, cold protection construction techniques and several layers of special roof.

Eric said of the tiles: “They are made from recycled materials and are environmentally friendly. Each tile is also designed to be protected and properly drained all year round.”

The roof has a manufacturer’s guarantee of 25 years and is plastered so that it fits seamlessly into your existing home.

Client Sharon Meredith wrote: “This is the third time I have used this company and every time they have been great.

“These guys are not like your stereotypical workers, they show up when they say and do what they promised. They clean up and do all your needs.”

The 4-season roof has excellent sound-absorbing properties, is durable, weatherproof and supports initiatives for sustainable living when new building standards are met.

For more information about the tiled conservatory or to get a quote, click here.

Save energy by upgrading your conservatory with Your Choice Home Improvements

What if I’m environmentally conscious?

British homeowners are forecast to spend nearly £ 30bn on renovations by the end of 2020.

While the golden age of home improvement is returning with a bang, it’s important to think about the environmental cost of the work done.

The Manchester-based company makes a contribution to Mother Earth by using roof tiles made from recycled materials.

The conservatory solutions also help you avoid wasting so much heat or electricity due to the high thermal performance of the new roof or conservatory.

The Middleton Showroom is a great place to get more information

To discuss your conservatory options with an expert, visit the Your Choice Home Improvements showroom at 590 Manchester Old Road, Middleton, Manchester M24 4PW.

You can also call 0800 169 4822 or send an email to sales@your-choice.uk.com.

,

advertisement