My mother-in-law Merri is a seamstress. She spent her entire career perfecting her craft to master needle and thread, and worked for Patagonia for many years. Then, about four years ago, Merri was fired from her job. At that time, their role was superfluous for what machines could achieve.

Her job was interrupted several times – first by the invention of the sewing machine, followed by the assembly line, then automated robotics and artificial intelligence technology.

You may be wondering what my mother-in-law has to do with the job of an accountant or AI. AI is the city’s topic of conversation these days, and applying it to the tax and accounting profession means automating tasks that we’re used to, hourly or formally.

There are three key competencies that you want to start with immediately to move into the future:

Develop a vision and strategy for your company and help your customers do the same for their companies.

Become a personal business coach and use your many years of experience and the data that you can access as a tax and accounting specialist for your customers. and

Think differently about customer relationship management.

Strategic Thinking: Create a vision and strategy for your company

Your vision and strategy is your desired goal, and your plan is your roadmap to get there. Step back and ask how you will progress as a company.

Three steps to create a vision and strategy include:

Bring thinking partners with you: trustworthy customers, employees, mentors and important contacts.

First think of the “ideal state”.

Balance between ambiguity and specificity.

Coaching with data insights

To coach, use all the elements you have to offer guidance, including data from your client’s financial data, experience working with other similar and not so similar clients, the tax and accounting profession, and technology. It starts with building your own skills to develop a vision, strategy, and plan for your own business that will help your customers develop one for their own, and then develop it as you learn and grow.

Use tools and technologies to gain data insights, combine them with your specialist knowledge and lead your customers to success.

Customer Relationship Management

You want to move from tax advice with the tax return to advice at the point of necessity and, if you like, make the tax return more of an “afterthought”. Now think about the cadence at which you meet these customers. Once or twice a year is not enough. You may not have an ongoing coaching relationship with them unless it is at least monthly, bi-weekly, or even weekly.

It all starts with setting the goals, hopes and dreams of the customers who support your strategy. Then help them make a plan to get there. After that, meet regularly to review how they are working against this plan. You blame them for the steps you both agreed to when creating the plan, or adjust the strategy depending on what might have changed since you created it.

Use regular meetings to ensure that budgets are met and business performance is going in the right direction. They really want and need that. You don’t usually have the internal discipline to actually do this – this is where you come in.

If, at 62, Merri is able to reinvent herself for this new world, it is possible for you. Build those skills today.