It is worth the wait. Photo: funnel

If you want to have a table in London’s trendiest restaurants, you’ll probably have to queue up first. Many are now “without reservations” – a system with advantages and disadvantages. One of the most obvious drawbacks is the queues. If you are unable to defeat the crowds by showing up at 5:00 p.m. or if you don’t mind waiting until 9:00 p.m. for dinner, there will be a wait, but for some of them fine dishes it is worth a price. These are some of our favorite restaurants with the longest queues in London, as well as our tips on how to get past the queue.

Black Ax Mangal, Canonbury

Black Ax Mangal (fondly known as BAM) is often referred to as a kebab restaurant, but the choices in this tiny restaurant, where the music is loud and the flavors are massive, are more diverse. Flatbread is topped with offal, chicken wings dusted with mouth-numbing Sichuan peppercorns, and many are fermented or pickled. It’s exciting, but be prepared to wait if you want to drop by for dinner on a Friday or Saturday evening, as no reservations are made on those evenings unless you are a group of eight or more.

How to hit the queues: Leave your number and go to The Canonbury for a beer. Or go on a weekday instead if you can make a reservation.

Black Ax Mangal, 156 Canonbury Road, N1 2UP

Bao, various

Bao wow wow yippee yo yippie yay.

The queues at the Soho restaurant in Bao, which was stuffed like a mushy bun from the day it opened, were never less than street-length. Many Londoners are now familiar with the dinky steamed sandwiches, but you’ll miss it if you’ve neglected the wider menu. The beef trunk cap is sliced ​​with a lot of fat, a decent piece of blood cake is poured over with sticky egg yolk, and trotter nuggets are a lesson for the enjoyment of lip coatings. You need a side of house pickles, say it that way.

How to hit the queues: They are now taking bookings for the Fitzrovia store downstairs, but if you just want these rolls, try the take-away option from the window hatch in their hiding place at Borough Market.

Bao has restaurants in Soho, Fitzrovia and Borough Market. You can find locations on the website.

Padella, London Bridge

More perfect pasta at Padella.

Located on a street corner near London Bridge, many Londoners have seen Padella’s famous snake and wondered, 1. What the hell is it for and 2. Is it worth the wait? The answer to the first question is simple, says Ruth Hargreaves of the London woman – it’s a chic Italian bistro. The answer to the second question depends on the size of the queue and how much you appreciate a plate of the most delicious cacio e pepe you have ever put in your mouth. Padella specializes in small plates of soft pasta (come early enough and you will see the chefs do it from scratch before your eyes) at surprisingly affordable prices. The menu is short, the ingredients are seasonal, the flavors are immense, and the queue is long.

How to hit the queues: Download the Walkin app and virtually queue instead of queuing up in person. You will receive a notification when your table is ready. How civilized.

Padella, 6 Southwark Street, SE1 1TQ. Second branch on Phipp Street, Shoreditch, from February 2020.

Oven, soho

The Northern Thai restaurant Kiln has made it onto our list of London’s most authentic restaurants and we just can’t recommend it enough. This is one of the most fascinating kitchens in London with clay pots, mysterious funky curries and a lot of attention to detail. The problem is, everyone knows and the place is never less than difficult. The good news is that there is a bookable dining room for groups of four or more, but the real deal is at the top of the counter, where it’s only accessible. Sit down and marvel at the kitchen, where everything is cooked in pots over wood burners – there is not even a gas connection.

How to hit the queues: Leave your number, have a drink nearby (it’s Soho, you are spoiled for choice) and they will text you when there is space. It is worth it.

Oven, 58 Brewer Street, W1F 9TL

Tayyabs, Whitechapel

Tayyabs

People queued up in Tayyabs before queuing up to get to restaurants. This absurdly popular Punjabi restaurant started with just eight tables, but seems to be constantly expanding. Devoted fans can easily unwind the greatest hits of the menu: dry meat, lamb chops, Tinda Masala. It is also BYOB, bonus. The problem, of course, has always been to hit the queue. Even during supposedly “quiet” times, there are generally a number of hungry people who weave around the restaurant with a bottle or two in hand.

How to hit the queues: Waiting for food is always worth it, but if you can’t stand it, try the Lahore Kebab House around the corner or the nearby Needoo Grill instead.

Tayyabs, 83-89 Fieldgate Street, E1 1JU

Bone daddies, various

Photo: Bone Daddies

After almost 10 years in business, Bone Daddies has experienced a ramen spin. Once a tiny hideaway in Soho and now a trendy company with several restaurants, Londoners don’t seem to get enough of these deeply hearted bowls of noodles smothered with broth. Technically speaking, ramen is quick to prepare and, if it’s so good, to sip even faster. The fat marbled pork belly topping is an oldie but a goodie, while the spicy minced chicken with liquid egg yolk contains enough chilli to ward off the harsh cold. Just don’t expect to snuggle up here for a quiet evening – they like their rock’n’roll music loudly, says London writer Ruth Hargreaves.

How to hit the queues: Waiting at Bone Daddies isn’t usually bad – around 20 minutes at peak times – but the team behind it has other popular Japanese restaurants in London. Meat and rolls and Shack-Fuyu both accept reservations.

Bone Daddies has restaurants in Soho, Victoria, Old Street, High Street Kensington and Bermondsey. You can find locations on the website.

Hopper, various

The egg container at Hoppers.

The Sri Lankan restaurant Hoppers specializes in (and named after) one of the country’s most popular foods: bowl-shaped fermented rice and coconut milk pancakes. The egg tray may be one of the most famous London restaurant dishes ever, but don’t miss the curries. The dosa is wonderful, an intensely satisfying network of carbohydrates that you can use to wipe through richly spiced sauces. Unfortunately, you can be sure that you are not the only one thinking of getting your hands on one. The Sethi family, who are also behind Bao (and the excellent and fully bookable Gymkhana), seem to have the magic touch when it comes to restaurants. Come to the original Soho joint at 9 p.m. and there will likely be a wait.

How to hit the queues: Camping overnight? Pop to Bar Italia for a macchiato? Or visit the newer, larger restaurants at St. Christopher’s Place and King’s Cross, where you can book your little heart.

Hoppers has restaurants in Soho, King’s Cross and St Christpher’s Place. You can find locations on the website.

Barrafina, various

Photo: Barrafina

Oh, how the Londonist did in Barrafina. You can show up at the original Dean Street store pretty much anytime and are guaranteed to wait in line for your problems. Three other restaurants have just spread the word instead of reducing the queue. But at the end of the tunnel there is light, because the exquisite Spanish tapas are exactly the balm you need after a wait. They even have a special “queue menu” to give you a taste of what’s to come. Juicy squid, zucchini flower filled with blue cheese, and the amber-colored mud of the tortilla are the reward for your patience – you don’t care that 30 people have drilled in your back who were ready to cope.

How to hit the queues: There are additional branches on Adelaide Street, Drury Lane and Coal Drops Yard – the latter is usually quieter.

Barrafina has restaurants in Soho, Covent Garden and King’s Cross. You can find locations on the website.

The Barbary, Covent Garden

This sister restaurant to the equally popular Palomar serves dishes influenced by the African Barbary Coast region, and it’s all breathtaking. Meat comes out smoky and charred and sings with aromas that have long been imparted in brisk marinades. Bread has bubbles, flashing through a tandoor, and the desserts … well, the dessert has to be Knafeh, a hot, sweet pastry filled with cheese that is much less strange than it sounds but no less exciting.

How to hit the queues: When you are ready to eat early (lunch for lunch, 5 p.m. for dinner), you can secure a spot at the kitchen counter in good time. Otherwise, it’s only accessible on foot, but this pedestrian area of ​​Covent Garden isn’t the worst place to hang around.

The Barbary, 16 Neal’s Yard, WC2H 9DP

El Pastor, London Bridge

Photo: El Pastor

The reservation-avoiding brothers behind the beloved Barrafina (see above) have once again struck gold, this time with Mexican food. El Pastor is about powerful tacos, quesadillas and tostadas, which are filled with all kinds of obvious delicacies. It’s a bit of a DIY jobbie. Choose your homemade salsa (it ranges from “mild” to “wild” with Habanero rivets – no gimmick, it will really blow your socks off, warns Ruth Hargreaves of the Londoner) and choose from fillings such as marinated 24- Hour pork shoulder with caramelized pineapple or soft shell crab with Chipotle Mayo, and expect things to get wonderfully messy.

How to hit the queues: The sister restaurant Casa Pastor in King’s Cross has a heated outdoor terrace where you can book.

El Pastor, 7A Stoney Street, SE1 9AA