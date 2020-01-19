How to obtain a work permit from the Ministry for a part-time job in the UAE - News

advertisement

“The application for part-time work must be made by the potential part-time employer”



Q2) I am employed by a company based in the Emirate of Dubai. I have reached the age of 60 and live in the UAE on a residence permit sponsored by my employer that expires in August 2021. My certificate indicates that I am an ‘engineer’. I intend to work as a part-time consultant at another company that my employer has no objection to and is willing to send me a letter without objection. Is the letter without objection sufficient to work part-time at another company? What is the procedure to be followed to work legally at another company? Will the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation reject my employer’s applications for work permits and residence permits for future employees if my employer does not send me a letter of objection?

advertisement

Answer: We assume that you are employed by a company in mainland UAE and therefore the provisions of federal law no. (8) of 1980 regulating labor relations in the UAE (the “Labor Act”) and the “ministerial decisions” ‘, issued to promote the Labor Act may also apply, in addition to the Labor Act.

And it can therefore be noted that the relevant provisions of Ministerial Decree No (31) of 2018 on the introduction of part-time employment contracts (the ‘part-time labor resolution’) also apply.

In answer to your first and second questions, it can be noted that a resident in the UAE, over the age of 18, is eligible to work part-time, provided that a work permit is issued by the Department of Human Resources. and Emiratisation (Mohre) for the intended part-time work. This is in line with Article 4 (a) of the resolution on part-time work, which states:

“An employee under this system: may only work for another employer after obtaining a work permit from the Ministry.”

The application for part-time work must be submitted by the potential part-time employer via a ‘Tas’heel’ service center. In addition to the application, certain documents relating to the future part-time employee must also be submitted. One such document is a certificate of no objection (the ‘NOC’) issued by the existing full-time employer of the potential employee who wants to work part-time. The NOC must be submitted together with other documents, the details of which can be provided by the relevant ‘Tas’heel’ service center.

De Mohre can grant a work permit to the applicant for part-time work when assessing the application and the other documents.

In response to your third question, it may be wise to contact Mohre and inquire whether the issue of an NOC by your current full-time employer for your part-time work permit influences the applications of your current full-time employer to the ministry for the issue of work permits and residence permits for future employees.

Know the law

The application for part-time work must be submitted by the potential part-time employer via a ‘Tas’heel’ service center

Ashish Mehta is the founder and Managing Partner of Ashish Mehta & Associates. He is authorized to exercise rights in Dubai, the United Kingdom, Singapore and India. Full information about his company at: www.amalawyers.com. Readers can email their questions to news@khaleejtimes.com or send them to Legal View, Khaleej Times, PO Box 11243, Dubai.

advertisement