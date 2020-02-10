For many families, Sunday is a rather cloudy and boring day. It is often overtaken by multiple tasks or sleep. However, there are many ways to turn the Lord’s Day into a day of celebration and joy.

Play music while you get up

Sing a song to bless the table

Serve a festive meal

Do activities as a family

All of these elements can highlight the day of the Lord. It is helpful to plan ahead so that you stay calm and don’t feel rushed. And why not let your children’s creativity run wild? You never lack imagination when it comes to partying!

Sunday is a blessed day when we share the love of Christ that we receive in Mass. Inviting someone, not scolding your children, letting everyone participate in conversations, and asking everyone to be kind and listen to each other can easily lead to change. The most boring Sunday of a day for real celebrations.

Guila Gaillard