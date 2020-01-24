advertisement

Get away with murder Fans will see Lauren Bowles on trial.

The True blood TVLine has learned exclusively that Alaun has been tapped for a multi-part film about the final season of the ABC drama – and you don’t have to wait until April to see the role.

Bowles will act as an assistant to U.S. attorney Montes [pictured above] in court against Connor and Michaela after they were arrested. She will make her debut in episode 10 when the show returns to the last six episodes on Thursday, April 2.

Per murder Co-star Jack Falahee, Connor won’t handle his newly discovered legal issues when the show returns – and he’s not just talking about the obvious panic attack Connor has after being interviewed by the FBI.

“[Connors] parents show up. They get involved, learn about his alleged crimes and have a lot to say,” Falahee said recently to TVLine, adding that Connor will be “very concerned about Michaela” after he and his Friend are in custody.

“I can say that they are being offered plea deals. Whether it is or not equal I can’t say I’m making a deal, ”he added. “But for Connor, he was the one in the group that tried to get out, and it never happened. And now that everything’s going to break down, he’s very bad at it.”

Are you looking forward to getting to know Bowles with Connor and Michaela? Write a comment below with your thoughts on your casting.

