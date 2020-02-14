Charitable work can be done at any age or in any phase of life – but finding the right opportunity can promote the purpose of a retired person.

Sometimes investing your time in a charity can turn into a second career, as was the case with Shirley Acevedo Buontempo, 56, who started her nonprofit education eight years ago after a career in marketing and advertising. For others, it is the search for volunteering that is fulfilling and perhaps demanding. Georgette Bennett, 72, founder of the Multifaith Alliance for Syrian Refugees, said it was comparable to looking for the right job. “Volunteering is really a process,” she said.

There are numerous ways in which someone can become more involved in volunteering or charity work: for example leadership, advice or direct services with customers, such as building a house or walking with the dogs in a shelter. Nonprofits can get all kinds of help, including organizational and administrative, as well as awareness raising.

In most, if not all areas, there are opportunities – and almost always a way to help others. “People often find what’s important to them,” said Barbara Quaintance, vice president of enterprise award strategy at AARP. Sometimes this interest comes from a personal experience, such as a fear of cancer, or from finding someone in the community in need, she said.

Buontempo and Bennett were two of the five recipients of the AARP Purpose Prize Award, which honors people aged 50 and over who have dedicated their time and resources to helping others.

Buontempo, the first in her family to go to college, is the founder and CEO of Latino U College Access (LUCA), an organization that helps first-generation Latino students enroll in college and graduate from college. “It is my love for my students and the families we serve that keep me going every day and night,” she said. “You must have sincere, authentic passion because you will sacrifice a lot.”

LUCA is the way she and her family make a difference, but one day she will step down as CEO of the organization and plans to volunteer for the group or serve on the board of directors, she said.

Pensioners can find voluntary appearances in different ways.

If you have a group in mind, you can contact them directly or look for opportunities on websites such as VolunteerMatch.com and Idealist.com (the volunteer opportunities on the latter are listed under “Actions”). The Corporation for National and Community Service, the federal agency that oversees AmeriCorps, manages the Senior Corps, which provides opportunities for Americans 55 and older. AARP also has a program to connect retirees with volunteer opportunities at CreateTheGood.

Not only do these websites offer more predictable options such as reading or legal assistance, but also some more quirky options. Remember to join the “digital fraudsters” to help AARP uncover the latest scams against older Americans or restore a historic fleet of ships at the South Street Seaport Museum in New York.

People can look for opportunities in an area that they have always been interested in but have never pursued as a career, or they can expand their expertise in law, finance, and medicine. “They have lifelong skills to solve these problems,” said Quaintance.

There are many types of volunteers at LUCA: some work directly with the students as a college coach and they are trained as mentors during the application process. She also has volunteers who provide technical work, data management and financial support.

In Bennett’s organization, an interreligious group that addresses the needs of those affected by the Syrian crisis, volunteers can write postcards to send Syrian families a message of hope to pack medical care for hospitals and hold welcome meals for new refugees in their homes areas.

What can go wrong?

But for volunteers to be the right size, they need to be hired, said Bennett. “You have to do it like a real job,” said Bennett. That means devoting their time to a schedule, appearing when they’re expected, and providing certain skills. When volunteers get on and off work, “it creates more work for an organization than help for an organization,” she said.

Organizations and the people they serve rely on volunteers, Quaintance said. A local AARP program in Chicago called Experience Corps, where older people teach literacy to third grade children, takes volunteers seriously, Quaintance said. “They would say no storm will keep them away,” she said.

Potential volunteers should avoid poorly defined job descriptions as this can lead to insufficient preparation and unfulfilled expectations. They may also need to change their perspective if they move directly from a full-time job to volunteering. Retirement generally makes an adjustment.

Finding the right volunteer work can take some time, but it can also be worth it – especially if it is connected to something that is personal to the volunteer. Bennett, the child of Holocaust survivors and a refugee himself, focuses her charity on conflict resolution and group relationships. “I understand what it means to lose your roots,” she said. “I am in a position to give something back, and I am.”