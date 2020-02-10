Ken Colburn, Special for the Republic

Question: How fast should my internet connection be for streaming TV services?

Reply: With so many options for streaming TV shows, the only way to avoid the feared “buffering” of your shows is to make sure your network is up to the task.

While there isn’t too much speed, there is no reason to pay more than you actually need.

Your ISP has a vested interest in guiding you to the highest possible speeds. I would therefore not recommend relying solely on their recommendation.

Variables are important

There are variables that need to be considered in order to estimate exactly how much speed your household needs.

It starts with the number of devices you have connected and what each of these devices will do. For example, smart home devices such as doorbells and thermostats consume very little data, while streaming audio or TV devices and video chat require faster data speeds.

The number of people in your home who need simultaneous access to devices with high demand is another important factor.

A great online resource for taking all of these variables into account is HighSpeedInternet.com.

Choosing the right GHz

If you are not using a really old WLAN router, there are two different WLAN connections available in your network.

The main difference is that 2.4 GHz has a longer range and can penetrate physical barriers better, but is slower. This lower frequency is also overloaded, as many common household appliances such as garage door openers, baby monitors and cordless phones also use them.

5 GHz gives you faster connection speeds and less congestion. However, time with physical barriers is more difficult, so you get a smaller coverage area.

Another consideration is whether the device to be connected needs a faster connection at all. This should not be connected to the 2.4 GHz network.

The reality for both frequencies in most households is that they are much faster than your actual internet connection, which is why congestion and location variables are much more important.

Ethernet vs. Internet connection

If possible, use an Ethernet connection instead of Wi-Fi for the best possible speed and avoid the dangers of a wireless connection.

Many of the newer 4K-capable streaming devices from Apple, Roku, Google and Amazon offer the possibility to establish a direct connection to your router via an Ethernet port or adapter.

Customize the QoS settings

An additional change that you can make to your network is made via the Quality of Service settings in your router.

In this way, you can assign priority levels to the various devices or data packet types that are processed by the router. Think of this as the HOV lane on the information superhighway that your streaming devices are supposed to use.

The options vary widely depending on the make and model of your router. The best way to get specific instructions is to do a Google search for “QoS settings for (brand) (model) router”.

Ken Colburn is the founder and CEO of Data Doctors Computer Services, datadoctors.com. Ask a technical question at facebook.com/DataDoctors or on Twitter @TheDataDoc.

