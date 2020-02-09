Don’t miss these top money and investment features:

Tesla cars are electric, but lately everything has been rocket fuel. Read some of the Tesla stories that have caught the attention of MarketWatch readers over the past week. Also read the warning about excessive optimism in the stock markets and why the opportunity for the property market to slide may not be as quick.

– Jonathan Burton

INVESTMENT NEWS & TRENDS

“Should I buy Tesla shares?”

“If you hold the stock, you have to weather the storm and face the volatility.”

“Should I buy Tesla shares?”

How do we know Tesla is a bubble that will burst?

According to a study, Tesla’s stock price has risen like a rocket, increasing the likelihood that it will crash and burn in the coming years.

How do we know Tesla is a bubble that will burst?

This is what investors may overlook Tesla

If you don’t expect another “golden quarter”, the venture capitalist warns.

This is what investors may overlook Tesla

Excessive optimism on the stock markets indicates further declines

Mark Hulbert on a contrary analysis of the stock market sentiment.

Excessive optimism on the stock markets indicates further declines

Are you waiting for property prices to fall in the next recession? You could wait a long time

The last recession was partly caused by a downturn in the property market.

Are you waiting for property prices to fall in the next recession? You could wait a long time

Another sign of the retail pocalypse as an e-commerce ETF overtakes one who is pursuing the brick and mortar market

An exchange-traded fund that tracks online retailers now has more money than a fund made up primarily of brick-and-mortar companies.

Another sign of the retail pocalypse as an e-commerce ETF overtakes one who takes over the pursuit of bricks and mortar

Charles Schwab is now a major threat to Vanguard, also because of this great money maker

Schwab is currently active in the cash business, which means that it can sell wealth management or brokerage services at a lower cost.

Charles Schwab is now a major threat to Vanguard, also because of this great money maker

9 things companies should do to avoid creating a toxic job

Shareholders need to ensure that management increases employee morale and company value.

9 things companies should do to avoid creating a toxic job

Keeping a job after the age of 50 is not always easy

Retirement can be as difficult as retirement, a new study shows

Keeping a job after the age of 50 is not always easy

How Tesla’s stock rose 200% in six months

WSJ’s Tim Higgins examines how CEO Elon Musk made Tesla the most valuable US automaker ever.

How Tesla’s stock rose 200% in six months

Plus: Sign up here to receive MarketWatch’s best mutual funds and ETF items weekly via email!