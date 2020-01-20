How to drive in fog and when to use fog lights

advertisement

Driving in thick fog can be a pretty nerve-wracking experience.

The weather can easily lead to chaos on the streets, which impairs visibility and makes it difficult to see cars in front of or behind you.

The RAC has issued some important safety tips for drivers when conditions worsen.

They say that before entering fog, drivers should check all mirrors and then slow down.

The Royal Automobile Club said on its website: “If you keep a greater distance between yourself and the car in front, you can increase the distance from the recommended two to four seconds.

“Make sure you use your wipers and that your windshield is not visible.

(Image: Mark Waugh)

“If the word” fog “appears on a signal but the road is clear, you need to be prepared for a sudden fog bank or driving, spotty fog.”

Instructions on the use of fog lights are also given.

The RAC added, “Use your light when visibility is reduced to 100 meters (328 feet) or approximately the length of a soccer field. Make sure you know where your fog light switch is before you start driving.

“Fog lights should only be used in fog when visibility is less than 100 meters (Rule 226).

“If you don’t use your fog lights when it is appropriate, it can compromise the safety of you and your surroundings while driving. If your car is involved in an accident while driving in the fog and you are not using your fog lights, your insurance may void it.

“Do not use high beam as the fog reflects the light and further limits the view.

“Do not try to navigate with the vehicle’s rear lights in front of you as this can create a false sense of security.

“If the view is very restricted, lower the windows at intersections and intersections so that you can pay attention to the approaching traffic.

“If you really can’t see, consider stopping until it’s safe to continue.”

