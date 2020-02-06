Q: “I’m considering buying a unit in an downtown apartment building that has a reputation for many noisy guests staying with Airbnb rental companies.” How can I find out if this is a big problem before I buy a device? “

ON: If you want to buy a condominium in dense high-rise areas such as CityPlace or Liberty Village, you can rightly consider what effects Airbnb and other short-term rental locations could have on the usability of your premises.

Indeed, some downtown condominiums have earned a reputation for having many units that are used only for short-term rentals and are rented out for parties on weekends. But if you don’t already live in one of these buildings or have friends, finding an outsider can be difficult.

Julia Metus, a real estate agent serving the core of downtown, says if you’re really concerned about Airbnb rental options, you should only look at condos that don’t allow them.

“Your real estate agent can request a status certificate for a condominium. This certificate indicates whether short-term rentals are permitted and what percentage of the building is rented,” says Metus.

A building with a high proportion of tenants should not necessarily be seen as negative or as an indicator that Airbnb is a problem – just that the residents could be more temporary. Some condominiums can also be rented at short notice, but have a minimum rental period of three to six months. Typically, the noisy Airbnb parties you hear about on the news are people who only rent for a night or two.

This information is not available on websites with general offers such as realtor.ca or Zoocasa. Ask your real estate agent to find out for you.

If you choose an agent, you should try to find one who is familiar with the neighborhoods you want.

“In my experience, buyers and tenants don’t always think about asking about Airbnb,” says real estate agent Ashley Isaac. “But if I know that a building has a bad reputation, I warn them.”

If you don’t have an agent, you can still do a lot of reconnaissance. Join neighborhood Facebook groups – they’re mostly private, but ones like the Cityplace Toronto group allow people to sign up if they’re interested in looking for posts that include Airbnb topics , If there is a problem, the neighbors will talk about it, like the bulletin boards of the modern community center or the gossip from the veranda.

Another idea that both Metus and Isaac recommend is to go into the buildings you are interested in and talk to the security staff at the front desk or concierge. Or hang out in the lobbies and see how many people roll out your luggage.

“Every time I wait for a customer in the lobby, I ask the security service if there are any problems,” says Metus. “A few months ago, I spoke to a man who told me that it is difficult for them to keep security guards longer than six months because people treat them as if they were hotel concierges. People came down in their dressing gowns and asked where the ice cream or vending machine was. “

You can search websites such as Airbnb or Booking.com for clues. However, since no exact addresses are given on these websites until the booking, this is time-consuming and possibly unsuccessful.

The city has taken steps to slow the spread of Airbnbs. In December 2017, the city of Toronto adopted new short-term rental rules that prohibit “ghost hotels,” Airbnbs operated by hosts that have more than two holistic offerings. The city estimates that there are currently 6,500 ghost hotels in the city. A group of Airbnb hosts has currently appealed to the divisional court, so these provisions are not yet in effect.

And after a shoot at an Airbnb party that killed three young men on January 31, the San Francisco-based company announced that it would prevent new guests under the age of 25 from renting entire homes. Users under the age of 25 can still book entire apartments like a condominium if they have already received positive reviews, or they can book rooms in shared apartments.

Airbnb is also launching a 24-hour support phone line in Canada.

The building where the shootout took place, the quartz apartment at 85 Queens Wharf, has also announced plans to ban short-term rentals.

“Buyers and tenants have to do their due diligence – or hire their broker,” says Metus. “If you don’t want it in your building, you have to find a building without it.”

