How the video for Metallica's One Me Scarred For Life - Kerrang!

A particular problem that many rock fans had with The Power Hour – a weekly music show on ITV presented by Nikki Groocock in the late 80s – was the sheer lack of Metallica videos.

This was not the fault of the show, it was that Metallica just had not made them. Of course, we would occasionally be treated to that grainy live performance of For Whom The Bell Tolls from their home video Cliff ‘Em All, but you would be more likely to have a one-hour special dedicated to Evesham glam metallers Wrathchild then see everything that approaches a shiny promo with the frown of James Hetfield.

That all changed in January 1989, and you know what? I really wish it wasn’t.

Because The Power Hour was shown in the middle of the night, I had set up the video recorder and ran downstairs in the morning to get my metal fixation before continuing the rest of my day. Then Nikki Groocock excitedly announced that they would play the video of Metallica for One, which was released as a single in the coming weeks.

… And Justice For All is the best album of the band and I fight everyone who says otherwise. Anyway, I paused the video and got a mug of coffee and some cereals. I returned and sat cross-legged in front of the television, held out my hand and pressed play. This was precisely the moment when my life changed.

This was not a simple performance video. Directed by Bill Pope and Michael Salomon, images of the quartet were hurled away in a Long Beach warehouse with scenes from an anti-war film from 1971 called Johnny Got His Gun. The cult film was based on the masterpiece by novelist and scriptwriter Dalton Trumbo from 1938 – who would later direct the film himself – and tells the story of a doomed WW1 infantryman Joe Bonham who is hit by an artillery shell. He wakes up in a grim, hospital-free room with limbs and a rough box-like mask that covers the room where his face used to be. With touch as his remaining feeling, he begins to communicate with nurses and visiting generals by tapping his head with morse code signals. “Kill me,” things like that.

The film flashes between black and white – covered in a melancholy blue hue – and faded color, while Bonham tries to stay healthy and tries to remember happier moments in his life. There are also vivid dream sequences where his pain medication causes him to hallucinate wildly about hanging out with Jesus in the trenches.

Transfixed, I watched the video a few times – partly because I wanted to see which notes bass player Jason Newsted played – but out of morbid curiosity.

It was during the second or third viewing that my mother – now a retired nurse who has treated amputations and other such atrocities in her career – expressed her surprise that I was not scared by the video. Then of course it all clicked. I didn’t finish my coffee and my cereal turned to porridge. Even at the age of 12, I was in the habit of thinking about things and I started to think about Joe Bonham’s situation. I slept with the lights that night and almost 30 years later I still have recurring nightmares. I have one after submitting this copy, I am sure.

When I read about the First World War or see film images from the trenches, I always get a knotted feeling in my stomach. November is full of sleep as the UK remembers its fallen heroes; I often look at a faded photo of my great uncle Jimmy, who, although he was a conscientious objector, still contributed to the war effort by carrying the wounded on stretchers through the battlefields in northern France. Could you do that? I could not do it.

So the video – and all the things associated with it – is buried so deep in my subconscious that nightmares can be caused by even the smallest things.

I got my first panic attack during a school visit to the Imperial War Museum in London. I followed my classmates scattered to The Trench Experience and quickly hurried away to be sick in a bin and had a bad night’s sleep.

There was a time when David Soul – Hutch, van Starksy and Hutch – walked past the Kerrang! offices. Even my IMDB knowledge of his appearance in Johnny Got His Gun was enough for my brain to enter the archives and serve a creaking nightmare the next morning.

In October 1992 I saw Metallica play on Whitley Bay Ice Rink during their Black Album tour. There was no support, only a 20-minute documentary with a live link to the backstage of Lars Ulrich. Oh, look there, Joe Bonham slaps his head on a pillow and begs his generals to end his miserable existence. Cheers. It is also the same reason that I did not really watch the videos that are part of their Live Shit: Binge & Purge box set.

Even the latest scenes from Blackadder Goes Forth can cause a nasty dream.

I can remember the recording list from the One video in detail, despite seeing it three times. I tried to get to the heart of this fear and read Johnny Got His Gun twice to try to compile the whole story without watching the real movie. I listened to podcasts about the story and interviews with his star Timothy Bottoms. So two years ago I found a link to the movie on YouTube, empowered by vodka, and I felt brave enough to watch it with my wife. I managed to watch 10 minutes of the film before I admitted the defeat and closed my laptop sheepishly. It is as gloomy as you might think.

Maybe I’ll see it someday. But probably not. Yes, I certainly won’t.

After that we MUST place almost a link to the offensive video. But because of the common sense of our writer Simon, the first video is a cute clip of some puppies on a trampoline. For all others, the Metallica One video is placed below. But don’t complain if you don’t sleep tonight …

Posted on January 22, 2020, 5:16 PM

