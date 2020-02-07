US stock markets have seen turbulent trade lately as investors watch a fatal virus outbreak in China.

However, measured by market performance during the outbreak of other infectious diseases such as SARS or severe acute respiratory syndrome, Ebola and bird flu, Wall Street investors may have little to fear that the pathogen will make a US stock market that ended in 2019 sick with the best annual return for years and ended Thursday trading at all time highs.

Even so, many investors are advising caution regarding the current coronavirus infection, which was reported to have been found in Wuhan, China, late last year, and reportedly claimed 630 lives. Around 31,500 people were sick by Friday. The virus’s ability to curb travel and harm consumption, especially in Beijing, are some of the possible economic effects of an outbreak that could affect the U.S. shores.

“The pace of risk – the pace at which large risks and black swan events can affect asset prices – is increasing in today’s markets compared to 10 years ago for three main reasons,” said Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors, in a research note that relates to the theory of the impact of unexpected events on markets and economies, and was popularized by Nassim Nicholas Taleb in his book The Black Swan: The Impact of the Unlikely.

The strategist said a social media-driven news cycle, global supply chain connectivity, and an expensive stock market made Wall Street more vulnerable to a black swan.

“External shocks can disrupt economic development and abruptly change market sentiment. Not every risk is economic or monetary, ”wrote David Kotok, Chairman and CIO of Money Manager Cumberland Advisors, in a recent research report.

Thursday the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA, -0.94%,

the S&P 500 index

SPX, -0.53%

and the Nasdaq Composite Index

COMP, -0.61%

all ended with records, but the markets appeared to be buying stocks during the weekend over the weekend.

However, investors have agreed on the latest information on the spread of the disease.

Historically, Wall Street’s response to such epidemics and diseases has often been short-lived.

According to Dow Jones Market Data, after the first appearance of SARS in 2002-2003, the S&P 500 was up 14.59% based on the index’s end-of-month performance in April 2003. About 12 months later The broad market benchmark moved 20.76% to (see attached table):

epidemic end of the month 6-month% change in S&P 12-month change in S&P in% HIV / AIDS June 1981 -0.3 -16.5 pneumonia September 1994 8.2 26.3 SARS April 2003 14.59 20.76 bird flu June 2006 11.66 18.36 dengue fever September 2006 6.36 14, 29 Swine flu April 2009 18.72 35.96 Cholera November 2010 13.95 5.63 MERS May 2013 10.74 17.96 Ebola March 2014 5.34 10.44 Measles / Rubeola December 2014 0.20 -0.73 Zika January 2016 12.03 5.45 Measles / Rubeola June 2019 9.82% N / A —Source: Dow Jones Market Data

According to WHO and the Centers for Control and Prevention of Diseases, a total of around 8,100 people contracted SARS in 2003. 774 people died.

Regardless, according to reports of the 2006 bird flu virus – a fast-moving pathogen also known as H5N1 – the S&P 500 rose by 11.66% in the six-month period. The market grew 18.36% in the following 12 months.

Global stock performance data is based on data from Charles Schwab, who tracks the MSCI All Countries World Index

892400, + 0.56%.

After an epidemic, the index rose on average monthly by 0.4%, in the following six months by 3.1% and a year later by 8.5% (see chart below):

The severity of the virus will ultimately determine the response of the market, and just because the indices have managed to ward off outbreaks in the past does not mean that this will be the case this time.

On the one hand, the corona virus appeared during the important new lunar year, when there was a trend towards top trips and consumer spending in Asia.

“There are concerns that the corona virus can spread rapidly inside and outside of China and cause economic and market damage. This is particularly important as the journey is in full swing before Lunar New Year, ”wrote Jeffrey Kleintop, Charles Schwab’s chief strategist for global investments.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the incubation period for the virus, citing health officials, is about 14 days. People are most likely not contagious before symptoms develop.

A pandemic could not come at a worse time for China’s weak economy, which slowed to 6.1% of annual growth last year. This is evident from the gross domestic product figures released last Friday, which reflected the lowest level for Beijing in almost three decades.

Read: The corona virus has spread so far and so quickly in the United States

Experts stress that it is important not to generalize the potential for unexpected consequences of epidemics on economies and markets.

check-out: Investors are looking forward to the coronavirus shock when the Chinese factories are about to reopen

“We cannot draw firm conclusions about the impact of pandemics on stock market performance. The stock markets react unpredictably to the unknown. However, such events should not be viewed in isolation, but should be viewed in conjunction with other prevailing market conditions, ”said a 2006 report commissioned by Fidelity Investments and quoted by Bloomberg News.

In fact, potential disruptions to the Chinese economy and factories could be significant as the country’s share of the world economy rose to 19.3% in 2019, according to the International Monetary Fund (see attached graph). This contrasts with an 8.7% share during the SARS outbreak in 2002/03, according to the International Monetary Fund.

check-out: What the 2003 SARS epidemic says about the possible effects of the Chinese corona virus on oil and metals