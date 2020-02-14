Happy heart day! Tom Brady. Reese Witherspoon and more celebrities shower their partners with love in honor of Valentine’s Day.

The New England Patriots player gave a short and sweet greeting Gisele Bündchen, his wife of more than 10 years. “My Eternal Valentine’s Day,” he tweeted on Friday, February 14, with a playful selfie of himself and the supermodel.

Witherspoon has also changed her festive homage to her husband with ease. Jim Toth, The star “Legal Blonde” has shared photos of the partner version of “Instagram vs. Reality” side by side. One photo showed the couple for an event, and the other showed the comfortable and casual duo in their natural state.

HGTV star for the second time in a row Chip wins turned out to be the ultimate husband on this special holiday. The personality of Fixer Upper published the results of his late night mission in a silo in Waco, Texas, which he decorated with a big red heart for his wife. Joanna Gaines,

“So many memories in the books, sweet girl and so many more,” he signed the sentimental snapshot. In 2019 Chip marked a silo with the love note “Chip [Hearts] Jo” in green.

These established celebrity couples weren’t the only ones to revel in their love on Valentine’s Day. Some relatively new hot Hollywood flames publicly announced their affection on social media to celebrate the romantic day.

Total Bella’s star Nikki Bellawho started meeting Dancing With the Stars Pro Artem Chigvintsev In 2019, she praised her fiance for staying with her through thick and thin. The couple announced their engagement in January and confirmed that they would be welcoming their first child later that month.

“It was a roller coaster ride, I know. Your patience, love, support, belief and strength made me fall in love with you more every day,” wrote the reality TV star on Instagram. “I love being with you live, even if it gets difficult. Thank you for resigning yourself to me. “

Scroll down to see more stars pay tribute to loved ones on Valentine’s Day!