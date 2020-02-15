Roses all around! The stars of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette celebrated Valentine’s Day in style this year, including cute posts to their loved ones and fun dates that are worth Chris Harrison Date card.

Former bachelor leader Sean Lowe dressed in matching pajamas with his sons Samuel (3) and Isiah (15 months) to remind his wife: Catherine Giudici, this V-Day is not just about women. The couple also shares 1-month-old daughter Mia.

“In Mia’s early bliss, these boys do everything they can to remind me that they’re my Valentines too,” Giudici, who captured Lowe’s heart in season 17 of ABC’s series, wrote about their lives in a photo of the men Instagram on Thursday, February 14th.

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo celebrated their first married Valentine’s Day this year and shared the occasion by sharing a photo of their summer wedding on Instagram.

“I never really got Valentine’s Day until I started spending it with you,” wrote Lindsay, 34, next to the beach photo.

Bachelor in Paradise Alums Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin revealed that they had an active V-Day on Instagram. The 25-year-old Barbour planned an adventure with electrical contactors in San Diego, California for his love.

Becca Tilley turned to one of her favorite restaurants to give her the perfect Valentine’s Day … Olive Garden. “My Valentine’s Day (b) read my mind,” she signed a photo of herself with two bouquets. “Happy Valentines Day!”

Both Lauren Burnham and Kendall Long decided to show some love to the best women in their lives by celebrating Galentine Day on Thursday, February 13th.

