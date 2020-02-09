“Grey’s Anatomy” is an American TV series that shows the life of interns on their way to becoming a professional surgeon. It gives us an insight into their lives, their relationships, their cases and the dynamics of cooperation. The show’s title, “Grey’s Anatomy,” is a piece from Henry Gray’s textbook on human anatomy, first published in London in 1858. In this article, we look at how the show “Grey’s Anatomy” changed medical television forever.

1. Introduction of color blind casting at Medical TV

The show does not differentiate by race according to different roles. The show’s original script was written by Shonda Rhimes, who was born in Chicago, Illinois in 1970. She is the author and producer of three famous shows: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, ‘Scandal’ and ‘Crossroads’. She still writes for the television series and works with other executive producers such as Krista Vernoff, Rob Corn, Betsy Beers, Mark Gordon, Mark Wilding and Allan Heinberg. The TV show premiered on ABC in 2005. To ensure the diversity of races in the script presented in one class, the show shows the main character Dr. Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo), who started as an intern and has since grown to a more mature figure – a medical doctor. The original cast of “Grey’s Anatomy” featured a multicultural cast alongside Pompeo, including Sandra Oh, Katherine Heigl, Justin Chambers, T.R. Knight, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Isaiah Washington and Patrick Dempsey. The main character, who also gave the series its name, Dr. Gray has been in the series since its premiere in season sixteen in September 2019. The other members of the cast are constantly changing, as is the case in the medical school.

2. Changes the notion that long-running medical programs become irrelevant

Granted, the show’s odds have dropped over the years. It was featured at one time as one of the top 10 most watched shows in America. However, it remains one of the highest rated in the 18-49 demographics. It maintains its position as the number 3 TV series on radio and often has the highest advertising revenue. Since its premiere in 2005, “Grey’s Anatomy” has earned an attractive media description as a “phenomenon” of television. Over the years, it has preserved both longevity and top ratings, influenced medical culture, and received numerous awards for the best television series and outstanding performance drama series. One such award for the best television series is the Golden Globe Award. The show had thirty-eight nominations for the Primetime Emmy Award. By early 2020, “Grey’s Anatomy” will be the longest airing series on the ABC channel and the longest medical drama series at prime time. The ratings and renewed contract for the sixteenth season are indicators that the show is still relevant years later.

3. Bridging the gap between the medical world and viewers

The unique setting of a medical school gives “Grey’s Anatomy” a human connection to the audience, which almost everyone can associate with their studies. In each episode, the show begins with a voice over. A story is read by one of the show’s regular actors to draw a picture of what the audience can expect during the episode. It deals with a topic that is a general representation of what qualified residents will experience during the medical year. The scripts give the viewer a good impression of what is going on in the medical field and in surgical practice. A common narrative in almost all seasons of the series is death. Death is one of the most frightening aspects of the medical world, but is rarely talked about. But with seasons when a character dies, the conversation becomes significantly demystified. The show makes medical television worth seeing through its discussions, arguments and considerations on the best treatment methods.

4. Gave women a voice and an equal opportunity

Ellen Pompeo has received several awards, including a Golden Globe nomination, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and a special achievement by the National Italian American Foundation in the entertainment field. The awards rightly earned her the position of the most renowned television actress. Pompeo ranked fourth on Forbes’ list of the highest paid television actresses in 2016. At that time, she earned over $ 14 million and grew to $ 23 million. By 2018, she was the third highest paid female actress in America. Pompeo has helped make tremendous progress for women in show business. When executive producer Shonda Rhimes wrote the screenplay for “Grey’s Anatomy”, she was unknown to the industry. The recognition of “Grey’s Anatomy” has served her well. Rhimes helped actors like Pompeo to improve the lot on their way to the top. The two helped postpone the story and improve wages for women. Rhimes has always challenged to ensure that every show she produces is half the directors women. Behind the scenes of “Grey’s Anatomy”, production has changed a lot not only in medical television shows, but also in show business in general. “Shonda had her development and brought us all along,” says Pompeo.

5. Giving deserving roles to minority groups

Medical television has changed forever with the cast of “Grey’s Anatomy”. The previous trend was to assign minority groups to poorly paid and stereotyped roles. Minority groups used to act as the symbol-black friend, the traveling Asian friend who had a brilliant brain but didn’t get anywhere, and such roles. In “Grey’s Anatomy”, the actors had interns from minority groups in roles as strong as that of Indian actors. These stereotypical roles from previous shows, where the attending physician had to be native American, were removed in “Grey’s Anatomy”. The show was different from the start and the trend has remained to its current episode.

Conclusion

The changes in medical television that began with the cast of “Grey’s Anatomy” have empowered women and minorities. The show is undoubtedly a pacemaker in the world of medical drama and show business.