The Biggest Loser was one of the most popular fitness shows of all time and ran on NBC for seventeen seasons before it ended in 2016. After a four-year hiatus, it recently returned to television on the USA Network. However, fans of the original show would have noticed that there are some differences in the new show. Some of these differences are described in more detail below.

1. The focus is not just on weight loss

Although the participants are on the show to lose weight, this is no longer the only focus of the show. Instead, the focus is on improving the overall health of participants, including their mental health. Bob Harper returns to the show as a presenter, a role he also had in the last season of the show to air on NBC. He talked to people and told them that it was no longer just a competition to get thin. Instead, they wanted to help people lower their blood pressure and stop taking the medications they took for health reasons related to their weight.

2. There are only twelve candidates

There are twelve participants in the new season. This is the lowest number since the first season of the original show. This gives the coaches more time to work individually with each participant. It is also another way that the new version has reduced the competitive aspect of the show. With a smaller group, everyone has the opportunity to get to know each other better. This means that they tend to support each other and there is less chance of drama between the participants.

3. There are new trainers

This season, two new coaches will also be introduced that have not previously been featured on the show. Erica Lugo is a personal trainer who has lost some weight herself, which helps her to get in touch with the participants. The approach she takes with her private customers is to work to make them love each other as part of their weight loss journey. This is something that really fits the new version of the show. The second new coach is former bodybuilder and soccer player Steve Cook. Distractify reports that he had over two million Instagram followers before he got the role of the new trainer, and there are already a lot of people listening to the fitness advice he offers. He has also had a difficult relationship with food in the past, which helps him understand what the participants are going through. The coaches play a much more supportive role in the new show instead of just being there to motivate the participants during the training.

4. There will be no more temptation challenges

In line with the new holistic approach the show is taking, there will be no more temptation challenges. In the old shows, participants faced challenges that made them resist the food they would have eaten before starting their diet. Usually there was a reward if they managed to resist and a punishment if they ate some of the food. This season it was decided that participants should be given support to resist the temptation to get away from the ranch rather than make it into something that has the potential to make them fail.

5. There is a much greater focus on food

Another criticism of the show in the past is that the focus was on exercise and the food was barely mentioned. The participants took very restrictive diets that were associated with a slowdown in metabolism, which made it more difficult to lose weight. This also meant that viewers who watched the show to motivate themselves did not get much information about how to change their diet for the better. In the new version, food plays a much bigger role and nutrition is considered as important as exercise. It is hoped that helping participants develop a healthy relationship with food will help them maintain their weight loss over the long term.

6. The elimination process has changed

Every week, the participant who has lost the lowest weight loss percentage is automatically eliminated. In previous seasons there were two people who had to drop out and other participants had to vote who they wanted to send home. This meant that participants had been able to strategize in the past few seasons to send home people who they believed had a better chance of winning the prize than they did. This occasionally made for exciting television, but it also meant that the winner could be someone who played the game well instead of automatically being the person who had lost the most weight.

7. Participants receive more support at home

When the participants leave the ranch, they receive more support at home. This includes free gym membership and access to a local support group. You will continue to receive the support of a nutritionist. Every participant receives this support, regardless of the phase in which they leave the competition. In the previous seasons, the aftercare provided to participants was one of the show’s biggest criticisms. E Online reported that Bob Harper spoke about the fact that losing weight can sometimes be more difficult than losing weight. When you lose weight, you have a specific goal that you can strive for and focus on. If you try to maintain your weight loss, this focus can sometimes be lost and it will be easier to turn back into bad habits. This is something the show will now try to help participants avoid so that they can stay healthy.