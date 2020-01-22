How the mysterious corona virus from China spread so quickly

advertisement

The corona virus has landed on US soil.

A man who returned to the United States from China last week was diagnosed with the new and potentially fatal strain of the coronavirus, which has been responsible for six deaths in central China since Tuesday. It is believed that the outbreak, which infected more than 200 people in China, is likely to have occurred at a food market in the Wuhan region. The man in question is in his thirties and is in good condition at a hospital in Everett, outside of Seattle, according to the disease control and prevention centers.

The virus has spread to China, which has been helped by the country’s New Year holidays.

The virus has spread to China, which has been helped by the country’s New Year holidays. “This is the wild card,” the Associated Press reported. “People who are not familiar with China have trouble understanding the immense travel phenomenon that occurs during the new lunar year, when about 3 billion people are in motion over a period of one month, many of whom are in their hometowns and regions return while others are vacationing. The main trip takes place this week. “

Another reason: people traveling with the virus may not yet have the worst symptoms and may be hesitant to pay up to $ 400 to change flights – especially if they think they just have a cold. Indeed, previous iterations of the coronavirus are very similar to a cold. Symptoms include a runny nose, headache, cough, sore throat, fever, and general malaise, according to the CDC.

However, more serious corona viruses can become more serious and lead to pneumonia. “Human coronaviruses can sometimes cause lower respiratory diseases such as pneumonia or bronchitis,” he added. “This is more common in people with cardiopulmonary diseases, people with weakened immune systems, infants and older adults. Two other human coronaviruses, MERS-CoV and SARS-CoV, are known to commonly cause severe symptoms. “

Bad beetles like corona viruses can last for days on objects. The scary-sounding methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (better known as MRSA) held the longest (168 hours) on material from a back pocket, while the bacterium Escherichia coli O157: H7 (also known as E. coli) can cause kidney problems) the longest ( 96 hours) survived on the material from the armrests of aircraft, according to the studies submitted in 2014 to the American Society for Microbiology.

In order to remain competitive and profitable, the airlines have extended their lead times in recent years. For example, many low-cost airlines have reduced lead times to 25 minutes by removing the seat pockets. Other airlines have managed to achieve long-haul lead times of 90 minutes. Airplanes not only get new passengers, they often get a completely different crew. During such turnarounds, deep cleansing that can support the transmission of the corona virus is not always possible.

After flying, most people take public transportation. You avoid stainless steel masts in subways and buses, but do you touch turnstiles and ticket machines? You will be touched by even more people, says Charles Gerba, a microbiologist at the University of Arizona. Commuters are 6 times more likely to develop an acute respiratory infection if they have recently traveled by bus or tram. This was stated in the BMC Journal of Infectious Diseases in 2011.

What can you do? Aisle seats are most commonly touched by other people when trying to find their own, says Gerba. In 2008, members of a tour group experienced diarrhea and vomiting on an airplane flight from Boston to Los Angeles. Other passengers who had secondary infections were either sitting next to the infected – or unsuspecting passengers sitting in gang chairs, according to a study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases.

We can move away if someone sneezes at the water cooler or on a train, but touching objects is a faster way to transmit viruses, says Gerba. He recommends using hand sanitizers or disinfectant wipes, especially in offices where people may be reluctant to stay at home when they are sick. In a 2014 study presented at a meeting of the American Society for Microbiology in Washington, DC, office workers ingest 30 to 50% of the organisms left on surfaces.

In the meantime, travelers to China should wear surgical masks and avoid game meat in crowded areas. “Avoid wet game and live poultry markets,” David Hui, chair of the Medicine and Therapeutics Department and director of the Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases at the University of Hong Kong, told MarketWatch. “During the Chinese New Year holiday, more infections are expected in other provinces and cities, as well as in other countries.”

