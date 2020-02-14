After the “love dove” feelings in the marriage disappear, the love between spouses turns into something deeper, but for many it can be a difficult time to get through. It can be tempting to go elsewhere for love.

However, it is precisely during these difficult times in marriage that a couple needs it feed your love with the Eucharist.

In his apostolic exhortation Familiaris Consortio, John Paul II explains how the love of man and woman must be nurtured by the Eucharist.

The Eucharist is the source of Christian marriage. The Eucharistic Sacrifice actually represents Christ’s Covenant of love with the church, sealed with his blood on the cross. In this victim of the New and Eternal Covenant, Christian spouses have encounter the source From which her own marriage covenant emerges, it is structured internally and is constantly renewed.

Jesus loved us so much that he not only died on the cross, but literally became eat for us in the Eucharist. This example of sacrifice and desire for intimate fellowship remains a model that we must follow. While we will never reach the pinnacles of such love in this life, we can at least reflect it in our marriages in a small way.

John Paul II continues to point out how the admission of Jesus into the holy community can feed the life of charity in our homes.

As a representation of Christ’s sacrifice for the Church The Eucharist is a fountain of charity. In the Eucharistic gift of charity, the Christian family finds the foundation and soul of their “community” and their “mission”: through participate in the Eucharistic breadbecome the different members of the Christian family A bodythat reveals and participates in the greater unity of the Church. Their sharing in the body of Christ that is “abandoned” and in his blood that is “shed” becomes one infinite source of missionary and apostolic dynamics for the Christian family.

If Jesus is the source of all love, why shouldn’t we go to Him to renew our love in marriage?

We do not always combine conjugal love with the love that Jesus exemplified, but St. Paul also fully understood this connection and wrote about it in his letter to the Ephesians. His words remind us to love one another as Christ loves us and most fully show this love in the Eucharist.

Husbands love your wives when Christ loved the Church and gave himself up for it (Ephesians 5.25).