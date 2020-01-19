How the life of St. Agnes can teach us to take children seriously

advertisement

My five-year-old daughter recently gave me a piece of art that she had made, as children often do. They were the words of “Our Lord” in beautiful letters – or at least it was beautiful in the imagination of a five-year-old. In fact, most of the words were printed toward the top half of the paper, many words were misspelled, a few letters were reversed, and if she hadn’t told me what to say, I wasn’t sure I thought it up .

When children give us artwork, parents always gush over it and tell them how much we love it before we put it in a prominent place on the fridge. These little memories of childhood are special to us, not because of the quality of the work, but because of what the work reveals. A child’s drawing is a real gift, a generous act, simply because they love you and think that the gift will make you happy. The motivation underlying the gift is not fun child’s stuff; it’s pretty serious.

When my daughter gave me ‘The Lord’s Prayer’, it was especially moving because it showed that she is thinking through her relationship with God in a deep, meaningful way. No matter what the words look like, the point is that she spent time in quiet contemplation, praying, bringing about a beautiful visual expression of her faith.

My boys have a children’s version of the items used during a mass. They also have priestly robes for children. Occasionally they take out the play package, get dressed and lead a large procession through the dining room before settling down to sing their alleluias and start mass. They remember something about it. For a long time I thought the apparent mass was just a game, but the more I thought about it, the more I started to see it as another form of something like the drawing of my daughter. The boys play the game because they take mass seriously. They examine it and revive it in their imagination because it is an important part of their life. They see the priest and want to be like him. They see people receiving communion and want to follow it. They show a genuine religious impulse that I should honor as an adult. It is not childish, what they do, it is mature and deserves respect.

Brandon Vogt | YouTube | Fair Use

I have thought about this, because the St. Agnes Feast comes on January 21. My wife and I love Agnes so much that we named one of our daughters after her, so her holiday is a big problem in our family. What people may not know about Agnes is how young she was when she died. Around the year 304 a curious crowd gathered at the court of a powerful Roman prefect. In front of him was Agnes, 12 years old. According to today’s standards, only one child. On that day, girls of that age would be promised in marriage to older men, and when a Roman nobleman asked her to marry him, he was probably not rejected. Agnes, however, rejected him because she wanted to dedicate her life to God. Her determination was fierce – this was not a child’s play she played. In fact, she continued to refuse the marriage, even after the rejected older man had told her that she was a Christian before the crime. She continued to hold on to her faith even as the crowd watched the prefect. She continued to trust in God even when an executioner set her to burn at a stake.

Children are small, but they have big hearts. They play and seem to engage in frivolous activities, but all their games and thoughts, even if they show a youth that is still in the maturing process, are pretty serious. They cannot sit completely still in the pew by mass, but their faith can be stronger than anyone else in the building. I have seen this time and again with my own children, and also noticed it in the stories of very young saints such as Agnes.

Children, I am confident, must be taken seriously, not only for themselves, but also for us. As an adult, lessons can be learned, even from our own young children. Where an adult might be able to justify a departure from what we know is right, or cynically compromising, children hold the truth with sincerity and tenacity. A child never accepts half a truth and a child has honest and honest answers to what he believes. This results in a large character strength.

In her dependence on the supernatural, Agnes could claim her freedom to make her own choices and she had the courage to hold them. Her motivations were pure and her beliefs uncompromising. She was like a child offering her father her best work of art – a very serious gift.

Agnes, the patron saint of innocence and purity, is a revelation. It is a walking revelation that, as every child knows, God deserves to be loved with all our heart. My own children have shown me the same thing, also revealing how family members hold on to each other and love each other.

It is time for adults to go beyond the egocentric, compromised habits of maturity where we have fallen into and understand simple truths that we should never have forgotten – those who love to see most clearly, and innocence holds hands with wisdom. My children and St. Agnes taught me this. A handmade drawing, a martyrdom, the attempt to make a mass – it is all very serious.

