How the Katie Sowers of the San Francisco 49ers went from coaching fifth graders to coaching in the Super Bowl

Editor’s note: Katie Sowers will be the first woman and openly gay person to train in a Super Bowl when her San Francisco Giants take on the Kansas City Chiefs on February 2nd. She spoke to MarketWatch last season. Here’s what she said about her path from coaching fifth graders to coaching the world’s best recipients.

When Katie Sowers grew up, she loved soccer and played as much as she could. She was playing in a women’s tackle league when she left college and dreamed of training in the NFL. But she didn’t know if that dream could come true until she saw in 2014 that a woman got a full-time assistant coaching job in the NBA.

“I always knew I wanted to train, but I didn’t know I could train in the NFL until I saw Becky Hammon become an NBA coach. I had the strange feeling back then that I knew it was going to happen I even posted on Instagram, “NFL, I’m coming for you.” It’s hard to explain, but I was sure I could do it, “Sowers said recently to MarketWatch.

At that time, she worked as a sports director for the city of Kansas City and coached a basketball team for fifth grade girls. How did your next employer become the NFL?

“I always preach that you never know who is watching, so I put everything into this team,” Sowers says of her fifth-class hoop players.

And it turned out that a gentleman who watched them play was Scott Pioli, a former general manager of the Kansas City Chiefs of the NFL. His daughter was on the team.

Pioli was impressed with how Sowers trained. The two started talking and he learned how passionate she was about training in the NFL. When he became deputy managing director of the Atlanta Falcons of the NFL, he offered her a trainer internship during the pre-season as part of the Bill Walsh NFL Coaching Diversity Fellowship. Pioli continued as a scout and worked closely with him and the coaching staff in 2016.

The 32-year-old Sowers grew up passionate about football, but didn’t want to play in the boys’ high school team. So she did sports that could help her get a college sports scholarship. What she did for basketball. After college she played professional soccer as a quarterback for the Women’s Football Alliance and played for Team USA in 2013.

She also devoted a lot of time to training because she knew she wanted to be. Her favorite coach today is Hammon, an assistant coach at the San Antonio Spurs, and one of her favorites is Bill Walsh. “To be honest, I’ve always looked up to my father. How players related to him and how he changed their lives as players and as people. I wanted that kind of effect. “

Her father coached the women’s basketball team at Bethel College and she spent a lot of time with him and his teams.

“We find it strange when women lead men, but women have been teaching men for years. We have to normalize it. ”

Katie Sowers

After working for the Falcons, she went to the San Francisco 49ers, where she now works as a full-time assistant coach with large recipients.

“I was looking for a full-time job and wanted to prove that I am valuable. We had a pre-season game in Kansas City and it was supposed to be the last day of my internship. John Lynch – the 49ers general manager – said, “We want to keep you busy full-time.” My family was on the sidelines and I went over to them and almost had tears in my eyes. “

How could she do that? To prove her worth to the team, she said that she wasn’t dependent on others to teach her things. She took initiative and responsibility for where she wanted to be, something her father taught her when she was younger. For example, she picked up on all of the team’s attack concepts and created a package for her – something that had never been done before and something that new players wanted to bring to the league.

Sowers says when she first applied for the NFL’s Diversity Coaching Fellowship, there was no evidence that she was a woman. “I felt worthless even though I was the MVP for Team USA and an All-American athlete. And once when she was a coach for the Hawks, she said someone asked if she was the coach of the team’s cheerleading team. “They couldn’t take care of it, but we’re on our way there.” In fact, the NFL has extended the application for scholarships to women, and indicates that the NFL has made great strides in recruiting more women and minorities coaching in recent years. “I think we will have reached a point where a woman will be hired and that is not a heading,” she says.

According to the ESPN, there were three women with full-time coaching jobs in the NFL last year. Kelsey Martinez was alongside Sowers with the Oakland Raiders and Phoebe Schecter with the Buffalo Bills. In addition, seven other women had internships with NFL teams. However, Sowers has been reported to be the only full-time coach for more than a season.

“We find it strange when women lead men, but women have been teaching men for years. We have to normalize it, ”says Sowers, whose mother was a teacher.

Sowers is also the first openly gay trainer in the history of the NFL. It became a big story when a reporter asked her if it was okay to mention that she had a girlfriend. “I didn’t think anything of it. I haven’t been there for a long time. But the next day the story went up in the air,” she says, adding that she wants to live a vulnerable and open life. “Being open means being with Living integrity, “she says.” I can’t be the best coach I can be without that. “

She also says that after the story went on, a former NFL coach came up to her and told her he was gay. He said he struggled with it and was so happy to see her come out. “At the time, I realized that it is important that an article comes out,” she says.

On today’s NFL

When it comes to predicting a college player’s success in the NFL, Sowers rates running on the route and what the college team did to them. She also wants the explosiveness and the question of whether they are trainable and motivated internally – with the desire to be the best version of themselves. “Relying on combinations of numbers is the safe way out,” she adds. To find diamonds in the rough, you have to interview the players and look beyond the numbers.

What is the most important skill for a broad recipient to succeed in the NFL? “Being explosive and having aggressive hands – the attitude that this ball is mine and that of no one else.”

And does she think a woman will be head coach in a men’s professional league for the next 20 years? “Absolutely. No doubt,” says Sowers, “I wouldn’t be surprised if Becky Hammon gets a job as head coach in the NBA for the next five years.”

