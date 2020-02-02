Advertisement

This clause has caused great confusion and concern for millions of NRIs around the world.



Nirmala Sitharaman, India’s first full-time finance minister, broke two dubious records in her 2020 budget speech. First, it was the longest speech in Independent India at two hours and 41 minutes (it actually broke its own record from last year). Second, she left the speech incomplete (she became uncomfortable and stopped reading the marathon speech, two pages remained). The expats were surprised when Sitharaman suggested changing the game rules somewhere between poems by the Kashmiri poet Dinanath Kaul and sonnets by the Tamil sage Thiruvalluvar, which led to some non-resident Indians (NRIs). become subject to income tax in India.

Advertisement

This clause has caused great confusion and concern for millions of NRIs around the world. NRIs transfer an unbeatable amount to India each year – an estimated $ 80 billion in 2019. Given the vast number of NRIs in the UAE (nearly a third of UAE residents), the Khaleej Times routinely publishes an NRI wish list before the annual one household exercise. And budget according to Indian budget, the NRI wish list along with the hopes, aspirations and requests of this non-vote bank (unlike expats from several other countries can only vote if NRIs travel to their home constituencies on election day) have been ignored makes us feel like we are not needed Indians.

So as soon as there was confusion that NRIs would be taxed abroad, the WhatsApp groups shone like a Christmas tree. A lot of sarcastic comments and memes went around, but the underlying topic of the talks was very clear: if NRIs make a living and spend it in a foreign country in a foreign currency, what reasons will it be fair for them to pay taxes on services, that they don’t use. Be that as it may, the record-breaking budget speech was obviously not enough and the clause had to be cleared on Saturday by Ajay Bhushan Pandey, Indian finance minister, and then by a yesterday’s press release from the Indian government Fide NRIs. But in all of this, Sitharaman may have had another record for her name – the one that sparked the most panicky conversations about WhatsApp groups among overseas Indians.

Advertisement